Croatia vs Brazil Live Stream: Free link, How to watch on TV

Croatia will face Brazil in their World Cup quarterfinal matches on Friday, 9 December 2022, at 15:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch Croatia vs Brazil live stream free online.

Croatia vs Brazil: Luka Modric and Neymar

The Croatian team had difficulties but reached the tournament’s quarter-final stage thanks to their leaders’ experience and the character of all their players. Yes, the Croats had their fair share of problems against Japan, but in the penalty shoot-out, they looked much more composed and calmly dealt with their opponents. This will certainly add to the excitement ahead of the main favourites, and there is reason to believe that the Brazilians will not be so easy to beat such motivated and no less prominent opponents.

Meanwhile, Brazil has not faced equal competition at the tournament and has beaten all their opponents without difficulty, except for the third round of the group stage, which is not worth paying much attention to. The team is good on all fronts and easily succeeds in an attack. However, in the last two games, they have conceded and may not be able to resist the Croatians defensively.

It’s not all that simple in this pairing. The Brazilians look very formidable up front, but Croatia will enter the field as the final battle. The experience of Croatia should help them put up an equal fight against their opponents.

What time is Croatia vs Brazil World Cup match?

Quarterfinal

Location: Al Rayyan, Qatar

Al Rayyan, Qatar Stadium: Education City Stadium

Education City Stadium Date: Friday, 9 December

Friday, 9 December Kick-off Time: 15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT

What TV channel is Croatia vs Brazil on?

Where to watch Croatia vs Brazil on TV in the UK:

BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One

Where to watch Croatia vs Brazil on TV in the USA:

SiriusXM FC, Sling, Peacock, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Where to watch Croatia vs Brazil on TV in Canada

TSN App, RDS App, RDS, TSN5, TSN4, TSN3, TSN1, TSN.ca

How to watch Croatia vs Brazil live stream free

Croatia vs Brazil live stream will kick off World Cup 2022 — and you can watch it from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers you 30 days of the full-featured version for all your devices. You’ll get unlimited bandwidth and 24/7 customer support. Get a full refund within 30 days.

Get access in 3 easy steps.

FuboTV gets a 7–Day Free Trial!

Watch World Cup in the USA. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) and more than 100+ live channels. Fubo TV has 3 packages. Price: $69.99–$79.99 per month.

Sign up for a free 7-day trial. Cancel online anytime.

Croatia World Cup squad

Head coach: Zlatko Dalic

Goalkeepers : Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ivica Ivusic (Osijek), Ivo Grbic (Atletico Madrid)

: Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ivica Ivusic (Osijek), Ivo Grbic (Atletico Madrid) Defenders : Domagoj Vida (AEK Aethens), Dejan Lovren (Zenit St Petersburg), Borna Barisic (Rangers), Josip Juranovic (Celtic), Joško Gvardiol (RB Leipzig), Borna Sosa (Stuttgart), Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich), Martin Erlic (Sassuolo), Josip Sutalo (Dinamo Zagreb)

: Domagoj Vida (AEK Aethens), Dejan Lovren (Zenit St Petersburg), Borna Barisic (Rangers), Josip Juranovic (Celtic), Joško Gvardiol (RB Leipzig), Borna Sosa (Stuttgart), Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich), Martin Erlic (Sassuolo), Josip Sutalo (Dinamo Zagreb) Midfielders : Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (Torino), Lovro Majer (Rennes), Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt), Luka Sucic (RB Salzburg)

: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (Torino), Lovro Majer (Rennes), Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt), Luka Sucic (RB Salzburg) Forwards: Ivan Perisic (Tottenham), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Marko Livaja (Hajduk Split)

Brazil World Cup squad

Head coach: Tite