All the key details as Bristol City host Wigan Athletic in the English Championship on Wednesday.
The live stream of the English Championship match Bristol City vs. Wigan Athletic is set for Wednesday, 15 February 2023, at 19:45 UK time. Ashton Gate in Bristol will host the event. SKY GO Extra.. will air the Championship match live.
When is Bristol City vs Wigan?
- Competition: English Championship
- Game Day: Tuesday, 14 February 2023
- Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time
- Stadium: Ashton Gate, Bristol
Where to watch Bristol City vs Wigan
- UK: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Red Button
- USA:
- Canada:
- Australia:
How to watch Bristol City vs Wigan live
Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.
|Worldwide:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US only:
|Watch ESPN+
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial