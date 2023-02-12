All the key details as Bristol City host Wigan Athletic in the English Championship on Wednesday.

The live stream of the English Championship match Bristol City vs. Wigan Athletic is set for Wednesday, 15 February 2023, at 19:45 UK time. Ashton Gate in Bristol will host the event. SKY GO Extra.. will air the Championship match live.

When is Bristol City vs Wigan?

Competition: English Championship

English Championship Game Day: Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Tuesday, 14 February 2023 Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

19:45 UK Time Stadium: Ashton Gate, Bristol

Where to watch Bristol City vs Wigan

UK: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Red Button

SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Red Button USA:

Canada:

Australia:

How to watch Bristol City vs Wigan live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.