Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Celtic face Shakhtar Donetsk in the fifth round of the Champions League group stage on Tuesday, 25 October.
The match between the Scottish and Ukrainian clubs will take place in Glasgow at the home arena of the Whites and Greens, Celtic Park. The Dutch referees will officiate the game between Celtic and Shakhtar. 36-year-old Serdar Ghezyubyuk will lead the team of referees.
Where are Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk playing?
- Competition: UEFA Champions League
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 25, 2022
- Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Celtic Park, Glasgow
How to watch Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk on TV & live stream online
- UK: BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BT Sport 3
- USA: VIX+, Paramount+
- Canada: DAZN
- Australia: Stan Sport
Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk lineups, team news
Celtic possible starting lineup:
Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Taylor; O’Riley, Mooy, Hatate; Haksabanovic, Abada, Furuhashi
The hosts are very likely to leave the tournament, with not even the Europa League on their radar at the moment. Celtic has only one point; should they win, they would still be last. Celtic failed to beat Leipzig twice, losing first 1-3 and then 0-2. They also lost 0-3 to Real Madrid. Celtic’s only point came in a 1-1 draw with Shakhtar.
As for their last matches, after their previous loss in the Champions League, the team picked up three wins, beating Hibernian (6-1) and Hearts (4-3) in the Scottish league, as well as Motherwell (4-0) in the Cup.
Shakhtar Donetsk’s possible starting lineup:
Trubin; Taylor, Bondar, Kryvtsov, Mykhaylichenko; Stepanenko; Zubkov, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Mudryk; Traore
It took Shakhtar Donetsk nine hours to travel from Lviv to Glasgow. That challenging journey led to the cancellation of Saturday’s Ukrainian league game to give the players more time to rest and adapt to the British Isles. They have lost their last two games in Scotland, with the Orange-Blacks drawing against the Celtic in the first leg of the current group stage.
However, Igor Jovicevic’s charges are now in a higher position in the group, just one point behind second-placed RB Leipzig. In the last domestic championship game, the visitors easily defeated Kolos (3-0) and are now in second place, only three points behind Dnipro. It is impossible not to mention the team’s brilliant performance in defence, which conceded just three times.
Prediction
Our prediction: Celtic 1 – 1 Shakhtar Donetsk
Celtic streaming links
|Worldwide:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US only:
|Watch ESPN+
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial
|Channel
|Quality
|Language
|Live Stream
|HD
|ENG
LIVE STREAM: Links to watch the match online with related broadcast link streams will be placed 15 MIN before the kick-off time. We provide a list of stream links to live matches on one website, including Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk totalsportek, ronaldo7, etc.