Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Celtic face Shakhtar Donetsk in the fifth round of the Champions League group stage on Tuesday, 25 October.

The match between the Scottish and Ukrainian clubs will take place in Glasgow at the home arena of the Whites and Greens, Celtic Park. The Dutch referees will officiate the game between Celtic and Shakhtar. 36-year-old Serdar Ghezyubyuk will lead the team of referees.

Where are Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk playing?

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Tuesday, October 25, 2022 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Celtic Park, Glasgow

How to watch Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk on TV & live stream online

UK: BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BT Sport 3

BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BT Sport 3 USA: VIX+, Paramount+

VIX+, Paramount+ Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Stan Sport

Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk lineups, team news

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Taylor; O’Riley, Mooy, Hatate; Haksabanovic, Abada, Furuhashi

The hosts are very likely to leave the tournament, with not even the Europa League on their radar at the moment. Celtic has only one point; should they win, they would still be last. Celtic failed to beat Leipzig twice, losing first 1-3 and then 0-2. They also lost 0-3 to Real Madrid. Celtic’s only point came in a 1-1 draw with Shakhtar.

As for their last matches, after their previous loss in the Champions League, the team picked up three wins, beating Hibernian (6-1) and Hearts (4-3) in the Scottish league, as well as Motherwell (4-0) in the Cup.

Shakhtar Donetsk’s possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Taylor, Bondar, Kryvtsov, Mykhaylichenko; Stepanenko; Zubkov, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Mudryk; Traore

It took Shakhtar Donetsk nine hours to travel from Lviv to Glasgow. That challenging journey led to the cancellation of Saturday’s Ukrainian league game to give the players more time to rest and adapt to the British Isles. They have lost their last two games in Scotland, with the Orange-Blacks drawing against the Celtic in the first leg of the current group stage.

However, Igor Jovicevic’s charges are now in a higher position in the group, just one point behind second-placed RB Leipzig. In the last domestic championship game, the visitors easily defeated Kolos (3-0) and are now in second place, only three points behind Dnipro. It is impossible not to mention the team’s brilliant performance in defence, which conceded just three times.

Prediction

Our prediction: Celtic 1 – 1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Celtic streaming links

Channel Quality Language Live Stream HD ENG

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch the match online with related broadcast link streams will be placed 15 MIN before the kick-off time. We provide a list of stream links to live matches on one website, including Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk totalsportek, ronaldo7, etc.