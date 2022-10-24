HomeMatchSalzburg vs Chelsea: How to watch on TV live stream, team news,...

On 25 October at 17:45 UK Time, Swiss referee Sandro Schaerer will blow the whistle over the Red Bull Arena in the Salzburg suburbs to open the fifth round of the Champions League group stage of the 2022/2023 season. Salzburg will take on Group E leader Chelsea of London.


An interesting group in which all teams still have a chance of making the playoffs. Chelsea’s defeat in Zagreb cost London head coach Thomas Tuchel his job. They are unbeaten in the Champions League since Graham Potter took charge of the club.

When is Salzburg vs Chelsea? What time is the kick-off?

  • Competition: UEFA Champions League
  • Game Day: Tuesday, 25 October 2022
  • Kick-off: 17:45 UK time
  • Stadium: Red Bull Arena, Wals-Siezenheim

Where to watch Salzburg vs Chelsea on TV

  • UK: BT Sport 4, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, LiveScore App
  • USA: TUDN USA, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, VIX+, Paramount+, UniMás
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Australia: Stan Sport

Salzburg vs Chelsea lineups, team news

Red Bull Salzburg’s possible starting lineup:
Kohn; Dedic, Solet, Pavlovic, Ulmer; Kjaergaard, Gourna-Douath, Seiwald; Sucic; Okafor, Sesko

Salzburg has a real possibility to make the Champions League play-offs, despite being in a complex group. So far, there have been no defeats, only three draws, while Dinamo Zagreb was beaten 1-0 at home.

A few days ago, the Bulls failed to beat FC Sturm (0-0) for the second time in the regular season. However, they still dominate the Bundesliga; although the gap to their nearest opponents is only two points, the Graz team are not exactly losing points either.

Chelsea’s possible starting lineup:
Kepa; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Silva, Chilwell; Gallagher, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek; Mount, Havertz, Sterling

Chelsea may have allowed themselves to stall in the opening rounds of the European competitions. Still, they have managed to pull themselves together and have already risen to the top spot. After a stunning 0-1 defeat at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb, Austria’s Salzburg (1-1) also failed to crack the table, while AC Milan was beaten twice (3-0 and 2-0).

The London side has been playing well in the English league, sitting in an interim fifth place, even though they lost points in their final two fixtures against Manchester United (1-1) and Brentford (0-0). The squad is particularly good at home, where they have yet to suffer a defeat.

Prediction

In this encounter, it’s better to give preference to results or goals for both sides. In general, we expect a 1-1 score in this meeting. The Austrians will be grasping at an unexpected opportunity to make the playoffs, especially in their home country; they score regularly.

The guests have injured key defenders, but their attacking leaders are fine. The Londoners shouldn’t lose points in this game either; otherwise, they’ll lose the top spot in the table.

How to live stream Salzburg vs Chelsea online

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Chelsea live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

