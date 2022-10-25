Club Brugge vs Porto: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

The Belgian club shattered the sceptics and made the early exit from the group stage, leaving three strong opponents to sort things out between them. Club Brugge hopes to continue their record UEFA Champions League streak this Wednesday when they face Porto at the Jan Breydelstadion.

When is the next Club Brugge vs Porto game on TV?

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Wednesday, October 26, 2022 Kick-off: 17:45 UK Time

17:45 UK Time Stadium: Jan Breydelstadion, Brugge

What channel are the Rangers match on

UK: BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BT Sport 5, BTSport.com

BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BT Sport 5, BTSport.com USA: Paramount+, VIX+, TUDN App, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, UniMás, TUDN USA

Paramount+, VIX+, TUDN App, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, UniMás, TUDN USA Canada: DAZN

DAZN Belgium: Club RTL, Pickx+ Sports 2, VTM 2

Club Brugge streaming links

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Club Brugge live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Channel Quality Language Live Stream HD ENG

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch the match online with related broadcast link streams will be placed 15 MIN before the kick-off time. We provide a list of stream links to live matches on one website, including Club Brugge vs Porto totalsportek, ronaldo7, etc.