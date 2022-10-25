Club Brugge vs Porto: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

On Wednesday, Brugge will take on Porto in the fifth leg of the Champions League group stage.
The Belgian club shattered the sceptics and made the early exit from the group stage, leaving three strong opponents to sort things out between them. Club Brugge hopes to continue their record UEFA Champions League streak this Wednesday when they face Porto at the Jan Breydelstadion.
When is the next Club Brugge vs Porto game on TV?
- Competition: UEFA Champions League
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 26, 2022
- Kick-off: 17:45 UK Time
- Stadium: Jan Breydelstadion, Brugge
What channel are the Rangers match on
- UK: BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BT Sport 5, BTSport.com
- USA: Paramount+, VIX+, TUDN App, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, UniMás, TUDN USA
- Canada: DAZN
- Belgium: Club RTL, Pickx+ Sports 2, VTM 2
Club Brugge streaming links
Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Club Brugge live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.
|Worldwide:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US only:
|Watch ESPN+
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial
|Channel
|Quality
|Language
|Live Stream
|HD
|ENG
LIVE STREAM: Links to watch the match online with related broadcast link streams will be placed 15 MIN before the kick-off time. We provide a list of stream links to live matches on one website, including Club Brugge vs Porto totalsportek, ronaldo7, etc.