HomeMatchWhat channel is Coventry City vs Sunderland? Kick-off time, live stream and...

What channel is Coventry City vs Sunderland? Kick-off time, live stream and TV details

By Time Soccer

All the key details as Coventry City host Sunderland in the English Championship on Saturday.


Coventry City matches up against Sunderland at The Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday, 25 February 2023. The two English Championship clubs will play at 12:30 UK Time. Coventry City is currently 8th in the league, with 49 points. Sunderland is 11th, with 45.

Coventry City vs Sunderland date & kick-off time

  • Competition: English Championship
  • Game Day: Saturday, 25 February 2023
  • Kick-off: 12:30 UK Time
  • Stadium: The Coventry Building Society Arena

How to watch Coventry City vs Sunderland on TV

  • UK: Sky Ultra HD, Talksport 2 Radio UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football
  • USA: ESPN+
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

Where to watch Coventry City vs Sunderland live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial

Upcoming Matches

Load more

Latest Highlights

Load more
© 2007-2023 Time Soccer