All the key details as Coventry City host Sunderland in the English Championship on Saturday.

Coventry City matches up against Sunderland at The Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday, 25 February 2023. The two English Championship clubs will play at 12:30 UK Time. Coventry City is currently 8th in the league, with 49 points. Sunderland is 11th, with 45.

Coventry City vs Sunderland date & kick-off time

Competition: English Championship

English Championship Game Day: Saturday, 25 February 2023

Saturday, 25 February 2023 Kick-off: 12:30 UK Time

12:30 UK Time Stadium: The Coventry Building Society Arena

How to watch Coventry City vs Sunderland on TV

UK: Sky Ultra HD, Talksport 2 Radio UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football

ESPN+ Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

Where to watch Coventry City vs Sunderland live

