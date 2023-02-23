All the key details as Coventry City host Sunderland in the English Championship on Saturday.
Coventry City matches up against Sunderland at The Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday, 25 February 2023. The two English Championship clubs will play at 12:30 UK Time. Coventry City is currently 8th in the league, with 49 points. Sunderland is 11th, with 45.
Coventry City vs Sunderland date & kick-off time
- Competition: English Championship
- Game Day: Saturday, 25 February 2023
- Kick-off: 12:30 UK Time
- Stadium: The Coventry Building Society Arena
How to watch Coventry City vs Sunderland on TV
- UK: Sky Ultra HD, Talksport 2 Radio UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football
- USA: ESPN+
- Canada: DAZN
- Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect
Where to watch Coventry City vs Sunderland live
