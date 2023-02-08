Looking for a Crystal Palace vs Brighton live stream? With our helpful instructions, we’ve got you covered.

Crystal Palace matches up against Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park on Saturday, 11 February 2023. The two Premier League clubs will play at 15:00 UK Time. Crystal Palace is currently 12th in the league, with 24 points. Brighton is 6th, with 34 points.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Game Day: Saturday, 11 February 2023

Saturday, 11 February 2023 Kick-off: 15:00 UK Time

15:00 UK Time Stadium: Selhurst Park, London

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Brighton on TV

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on TV or available for streaming.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the Peacock.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Where and how to watch Crystal Palace vs Brighton live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch the game live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Team’s news & facts

Did you know that Crystal Palace scores 22% of their goals between minutes 31-45?

Crystal Palace wins 1st half in 27% of their matches, Brighton & Hove Albion in 36%.

When Brighton & Hove Albion leads 0-1 away, they win in 81% of their matches.

Average number of goals in meetings between Crystal Palace and Brighton is 2.

The most common result of matches between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion is 1-1. 5 matches have ended with this result.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton lineups

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Guaita; Kelly, Tomkins, Cahill, Riedewald; Townsend, Kouyate, Milivojevic, McArthur, Zaha; Ayew

Brighton possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Alzate, Webster, Dunk, Burn; Propper, Bissouma, Mooy; Gross; Maupay, Connolly