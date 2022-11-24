How to watch England vs USA Live Stream on TV

England will face the United States in their World Cup Group B match on Friday, 25 November 2022, at 19:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch England vs USA live stream free online.

England vs USA: Jack Grealish and Jesus Ferreira

The English team looked very solid offensively in the opening round and scored against Iran (6-2) almost everything they created, showing excellent performance. This success clearly added positive emotions to Gareth Southgate’s squad and will boost their motivation for the game against the Americans, as a victory in the upcoming meeting will advance them to the next tournament round.

The English team appeared well-prepared functionally but made a few defensive errors that resulted in two conceded goals. This opponent will clearly be more skilful than the last one and could well upset the British defensive front line again.

The USA looked excellent before the break against Wales and could have gone into the second half with a bigger lead. However, Gregg Berhalter’s side was unlucky in some episodes and the Welsh goalkeeper often saved his team. After the break, the Yankees decided to play to the result, relying on counterattacks, but it did not bring dividends and the game ended in a draw (1-1).

There was no excuse for the Americans now to lose to the other British team. Otherwise, their chances of qualifying from the group would be minimal. It should give the players more momentum to play more convincingly in attack, where they are doing quite well.

What time is England vs USA World Cup match?

Group B

Location: Al Khor, Qatar

Al Khor, Qatar Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium

Al Bayt Stadium Date: Friday, 25 November

Friday, 25 November Kick-off Time: 19:00 GMT / 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT

What TV channel is England vs USA on?

Where to watch England vs USA on TV in the UK:

ITV Hub, ITV 1 UK, STV Player, STV Scotland

Where to watch England vs USA on TV in the USA:

SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Where to watch England vs USA on TV in Canada

TSN App, CTV App, RDS 2, RDS App, TSN.ca, TSN1, CTV, TSN3

How to watch England vs USA live stream free

The England vs USA live stream will kick off World Cup 2022 — and you can watch it from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

Get access in 3 easy steps.

England squad

Head coach: Gareth Southgate

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Nick Pope (Newcastle)

Defenders: Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Benjamin White (Arsenal), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Conor Coady (Everton), Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Declan Rice (West Ham), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Callum Wilson (Newcastle), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), James Maddison (Leicester City)

USA squad

Head coach: Gregg Berhalter