Volendam vs Feyenoord: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

The Eredivisie match Volendam vs Feyenoord live stream is set for Sunday, 6 November 2022, at 13:30 UK time. Kras Stadion in Volendam will host the event.
ESPN will air the Eredivisie match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.
When is the next Feyenoord game on TV?
- Next Game: Volendam vs Feyenoord
- Competition: Eredivisie
- Game Day: Sunday, 6 November 2022
- Kick-off: 13:30 UK Time
- Stadium: Kras Stadion, Volendam
What channel is the Feyenoord game on
- UK: Mola TV
- USA: ESPN+
- Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer
- Netherlands: ESPN 3, Watch ESPN
Feyenoord streaming links
Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Feyenoord live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.
|Worldwide:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US only:
|Watch ESPN+
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial
|Channel
|Quality
|Language
|Live Stream
|HD
|ENG
