The Italian Serie A match Sampdoria vs Fiorentina live stream is set for Sunday, 6 November 2022, at 14:00 UK time.
DAZN will air the Serie A match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.
When is the next Fiorentina game on TV?
- Next Game: Sampdoria vs Fiorentina
- Competition: Italian Serie A
- Game Day: Sunday, 6 November 2022
- Kick-off: 14:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genova
What channel is the Fiorentina game on
- UK: BT Sport App, BT Sport 3, BTSport.com
- USA: Paramount+
- Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, TLN
- Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
- Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona
Fiorentina streaming links
Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Fiorentina live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.
