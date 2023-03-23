Here’s how to watch France vs Netherlands live stream online today, wherever you are.

France vs Netherlands Live

Competition: EURO Qualification

Date: Friday, 24 March 2023

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Venue: Stade de France, Saint-Denis

Where to watch France vs Netherlands on TV

UK: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK

USA: VIX+, Fubo Sports Network

VIX+, Fubo Sports Network Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport France: TF1, Molotov, TF1 Live

Stream live France vs Netherlands

