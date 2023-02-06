Sunderland vs Fulham: stream links, TV channel, kick-off time

The English FA Cup match Sunderland vs Fulham live stream is set for Wednesday, 8 February 2023, at 19:45 UK time. Stadium of Light in Sunderland will host the event.

BBC iPlayer will air the FA Cup match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

When is the next Fulham game on TV?

Competition: English FA Cup

What channel is the Fulham game on

UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: ESPN+

Canada: Sportsnet East, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Now

Australia: Paramount+

Sunderland vs Fulham streaming links

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Fulham live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Channel Quality Language Live Stream HD ENG

