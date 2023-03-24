Here is everything you need to know about the next game as Germany takes on Peru.
The Friendly match Germany vs Peru live stream is set for Saturday, 25 March 2023, at 19:45 UK time. MEWA ARENA in Mainz will host the event. DAZN will air the Friendly match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.
When does Germany vs Peru kick off?
- Competition: Friendly
- Game Day: Saturday, 25 March 2023
- Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time
- Stadium: MEWA ARENA, Mainz
Where to watch Germany vs Peru
- UK: Viaplay UK
- USA: Fox Soccer Plus
- Canada: DAZN
- Australia:
- Germany: ZDF
How to watch Germany live
Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Germany live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.
|Worldwide:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US only:
|Watch ESPN+ $6.99 monthly
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial