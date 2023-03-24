Here is everything you need to know about the next game as Germany takes on Peru.

The Friendly match Germany vs Peru live stream is set for Saturday, 25 March 2023, at 19:45 UK time. MEWA ARENA in Mainz will host the event. DAZN will air the Friendly match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

When does Germany vs Peru kick off?

Competition: Friendly

Friendly Game Day: Saturday, 25 March 2023

Saturday, 25 March 2023 Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

19:45 UK Time Stadium: MEWA ARENA, Mainz

Where to watch Germany vs Peru

UK: Viaplay UK

Viaplay UK USA: Fox Soccer Plus

Fox Soccer Plus Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia:

Germany: ZDF

How to watch Germany live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Germany live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.