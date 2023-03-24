HomeMatch

What channel is Germany vs Peru? Kick-off time, live stream and TV details

Here is everything you need to know about the next game as Germany takes on Peru.

Germany vs Peru

The Friendly match Germany vs Peru live stream is set for Saturday, 25 March 2023, at 19:45 UK time. MEWA ARENA in Mainz will host the event. DAZN will air the Friendly match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

When does Germany vs Peru kick off?

  • Competition: Friendly
  • Game Day: Saturday, 25 March 2023
  • Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time
  • Stadium: MEWA ARENA, Mainz

Where to watch Germany vs Peru

  • UK: Viaplay UK
  • USA: Fox Soccer Plus
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Australia: 
  • Germany: ZDF

