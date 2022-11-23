How to watch Wales vs Iran Live Stream on TV

Germany will face Japan in their World Cup Group B match on Friday, 25 November 2022, at 10:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch Wales vs Iran live stream free online.

Wales vs Iran: Aaron Ramsey and Mehdi Taremi

The Welsh team played their opening game at the World Cup quite well, although they were not so active in attacking in the first half and defended more. However, the Welsh added significantly to their aggression after the break and looked more interesting in front. Overall, the meeting with the USA showed that they are physically very well prepared and will fight hard for the playoff places with such an experienced and strong squad.

As for Iran, the team managed to surprise with their desire and open play, but it did not bring the result. Yes, the Iranians scored twice against England and looked very good up front, but their defensive play was poor and they conceded so many goals. However, there is still a chance for the national team to qualify for the next round, although it will be very difficult to make it a reality.

The opponents in this pairing have roughly equal chances of winning based on their form and quality of play in their opening fixtures. Wales are rather vulnerable under massive attacks but outclass their opponents in terms of experience and conditioning. However, Iran has looked much more interesting offensively and will be extremely determined after the defeat. The clash will be a mutual attacking affair and will not decide the winner.

What time is Wales vs Iran World Cup match?

Group B

Location: Al Rayyan, Qatar

Al Rayyan, Qatar Stadium: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium Date: Friday, 25 November

Friday, 25 November Kick-off Time: 10:00 GMT / 05:00 ET / 02:00 PT

What TV channel is Wales vs Iran on?

Where to watch Wales vs Iran on TV in the UK:

S4C, BBC iPlayer, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Sport Web, BBC One

Where to watch Wales vs Iran on TV in the USA:

SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Where to watch Wales vs Iran on TV in Canada

TSN1, RDS, TSN5, RDS App, TSN4, TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App

How to watch Wales vs Iran live stream free

Wales vs Iran live stream will kick off World Cup 2022 — and you can watch it from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers you 30 days of the full-featured version for all your devices. You’ll get unlimited bandwidth and 24/7 customer support. Get a full refund within 30 days.

Get access in 3 easy steps.

FuboTV gets a 7–Day Free Trial!

Watch World Cup in the USA. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) and more than 100+ live channels. Fubo TV has 3 packages. Price: $69.99–$79.99 per month.

Sign up for a free 7-day trial. Cancel online anytime.

Wales squad

Head coach: Robert Page

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Sheffield United).

Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Sheffield United). Defenders: Ben Davies (Tottenham) Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town), Joe Rodon (Rennes), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Ethan Ampadu (Spezia), Chris Gunter (AFC Wimbledon), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Connor Roberts (Burnley)

Ben Davies (Tottenham) Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town), Joe Rodon (Rennes), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Ethan Ampadu (Spezia), Chris Gunter (AFC Wimbledon), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Connor Roberts (Burnley) Midfielders: Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield), Joe Allen (Swansea City), Matthew Smith (MK Dons), Dylan Levitt (Dundee United), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Jonny Williams (Swindon Town), Aaron Ramsey (Nice), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City)

Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield), Joe Allen (Swansea City), Matthew Smith (MK Dons), Dylan Levitt (Dundee United), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Jonny Williams (Swindon Town), Aaron Ramsey (Nice), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City) Forwards: Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC), Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth), Mark Harris (Cardiff City), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest), Dan James (Fulham)

Iran squad

Head coach: Carlos Queiroz