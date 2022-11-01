Feyenoord vs Lazio: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

The UEFA Europa League match Feyenoord vs Lazio live stream is set for Thursday, 3 November 2022, at 17:45 UK time. Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam will host the event. SKY Go Italia will air the Europa League match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

When is the next Lazio game on TV?

Next Game: Feyenoord vs Lazio

Competition: UEFA Europa League

UEFA Europa League Game Day: Thursday, November 3, 2022

17:45 UK time Stadium: Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam

What channel is the Lazio game on

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport 5, BT Sport App

Paramount+, ViX, VIX+ Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Italy: Sky Sport Uno, DAZN, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Lazio streaming links

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Lazio live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Channel Quality Language Live Stream HD ENG

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch the match online with related broadcast link streams will be placed 15 MIN before the kick-off time.