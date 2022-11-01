Feyenoord vs Lazio: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Here’s how to watch the Feyenoord vs Lazio live stream online, wherever you are.
The UEFA Europa League match Feyenoord vs Lazio live stream is set for Thursday, 3 November 2022, at 17:45 UK time. Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam will host the event. SKY Go Italia will air the Europa League match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.
When is the next Lazio game on TV?
- Next Game: Feyenoord vs Lazio
- Competition: UEFA Europa League
- Game Day: Thursday, November 3, 2022
- Kick-off: 17:45 UK time
- Stadium: Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam
What channel is the Lazio game on
- UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport 5, BT Sport App
- USA: Paramount+, ViX, VIX+
- Canada: DAZN
- Australia: Stan Sport
- Italy: Sky Sport Uno, DAZN, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Lazio streaming links
Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Lazio live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.
|Worldwide:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US only:
|Watch ESPN+
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial
|Channel
|Quality
|Language
|Live Stream
|HD
|ENG
LIVE STREAM: Links to watch the match online with related broadcast link streams will be placed 15 MIN before the kick-off time. We provide a list of stream links to live matches on one website, including Feyenoord vs Lazio totalsportek, ronaldo7, etc.