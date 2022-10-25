Ajax vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Ajax faces Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League clash. The match will take place on October 26, and the kick-off time is 20:00 UK time.
When is the next Liverpool game on TV?
- Next Game: Ajax vs Liverpool
- Competition: UEFA Champions League
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 26, 2022
- Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam
What channel is the Ajax vs Liverpool game on
- UK: BT Sport 2, TalkSport Radio UK, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
- USA: SiriusXM FC, VIX+, Paramount+
- Canada: DAZN
- Australia: Stan Sport
Liverpool streaming links
Where can you watch Liverpool Highlights?
Here you can watch Liverpool highlights and videos, including extended highlights.
Liverpool Fixtures – Upcoming Matches
October 2022
|Wed, Oct 26
|Ajax Amsterdam
|vs
|Liverpool
|Champions League
|Sat, Oct 29
|Liverpool
|vs
|Leeds United
|Premier League
November 2022
|Tue, Nov 1
|Liverpool
|vs
|Napoli
|Champions League
|Sat, Nov 5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|vs
|Liverpool
|Premier League
|Tue, Nov 8
|Liverpool
|vs
|Derby County
|Carabao Cup
|Sat, Nov 12
|Liverpool
|vs
|Southampton
|Premier League
December 2022
|Mon, Dec 26
|Aston Villa
|vs
|Liverpool
|Premier League
|Sat, Dec 31
|Liverpool
|vs
|Leicester City
|Premier League
January 2023
|Mon, Jan 2
|Brentford
|vs
|Liverpool
|Premier League
|Sat, Jan 14
|Brighton
|vs
|Liverpool
|Premier League
|Sat, Jan 21
|Liverpool
|vs
|Chelsea
|Premier League
February 2023
|Sat, Feb 4
|Wolves
|vs
|Liverpool
|Premier League
|Sat, Feb 11
|Liverpool
|vs
|Everton
|Premier League
|Sat, Feb 18
|Newcastle United
|vs
|Liverpool
|Premier League
|Sat, Feb 25
|Crystal Palace
|vs
|Liverpool
|Premier League
March 2023
|Sat, Mar 4
|Liverpool
|vs
|Manchester United
|Premier League
|Sat, Mar 11
|Bournemouth
|vs
|Liverpool
|Premier League
|Sat, Mar 18
|Liverpool
|vs
|Fulham
|Premier League
April 2023
|Sat, Apr 1
|Manchester City
|vs
|Liverpool
|Premier League
|Sat, Apr 8
|Liverpool
|vs
|Arsenal
|Premier League
|Sat, Apr 15
|Leeds United
|vs
|Liverpool
|Premier League
|Sat, Apr 22
|Liverpool
|vs
|Nottingham Forest
|Premier League
|Tue, Apr 25
|West Ham United
|vs
|Liverpool
|Premier League
|Sat, Apr 29
|Liverpool
|vs
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Premier League
May 2023
|Sat, May 6
|Liverpool
|vs
|Brentford
|Premier League
|Sat, May 13
|Leicester City
|vs
|Liverpool
|Premier League
|Sat, May 20
|Liverpool
|vs
|Aston Villa
|Premier League
|Sun, May 28
|Southampton
|vs
|Liverpool
|Premier League