Ajax vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Ajax faces Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League clash. The match will take place on October 26, and the kick-off time is 20:00 UK time.

When is the next Liverpool game on TV?

Next Game: Ajax vs Liverpool

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Wednesday, October 26, 2022 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam

What channel is the Ajax vs Liverpool game on

UK: BT Sport 2, TalkSport Radio UK, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

BT Sport 2, TalkSport Radio UK, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BTSport.com USA: SiriusXM FC, VIX+, Paramount+

SiriusXM FC, VIX+, Paramount+ Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Stan Sport

Liverpool streaming links

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Liverpool live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Channel Quality Language Live Stream HD ENG

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch the match online with related broadcast link streams will be placed 15 MIN before the kick-off time. We provide a list of stream links to live matches on one website including Ajax vs Liverpool totalsportek, ronaldo7, etc.

Where can you watch Liverpool Highlights?

Here you can watch Liverpool highlights and videos, including extended highlights.

Liverpool Fixtures – Upcoming Matches

October 2022

Wed, Oct 26 Ajax Amsterdam vs Liverpool Champions League Sat, Oct 29 Liverpool vs Leeds United Premier League

November 2022

Tue, Nov 1 Liverpool vs Napoli Champions League Sat, Nov 5 Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League Tue, Nov 8 Liverpool vs Derby County Carabao Cup Sat, Nov 12 Liverpool vs Southampton Premier League

December 2022

Mon, Dec 26 Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League Sat, Dec 31 Liverpool vs Leicester City Premier League

January 2023

Mon, Jan 2 Brentford vs Liverpool Premier League Sat, Jan 14 Brighton vs Liverpool Premier League Sat, Jan 21 Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League

February 2023

Sat, Feb 4 Wolves vs Liverpool Premier League Sat, Feb 11 Liverpool vs Everton Premier League Sat, Feb 18 Newcastle United vs Liverpool Premier League Sat, Feb 25 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Premier League

March 2023

Sat, Mar 4 Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League Sat, Mar 11 Bournemouth vs Liverpool Premier League Sat, Mar 18 Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League

April 2023

Sat, Apr 1 Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League Sat, Apr 8 Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League Sat, Apr 15 Leeds United vs Liverpool Premier League Sat, Apr 22 Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League Tue, Apr 25 West Ham United vs Liverpool Premier League Sat, Apr 29 Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League

May 2023