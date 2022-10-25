HomeMatchAjax vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to...

Ajax vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

By Time Soccer

Ajax faces Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League clash. The match will take place on October 26, and the kick-off time is 20:00 UK time.

Ajax vs Liverpool

When is the next Liverpool game on TV?

  • Next Game: Ajax vs Liverpool
  • Competition: UEFA Champions League
  • Game Day: Wednesday, October 26, 2022
  • Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
  • Stadium: Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam

What channel is the Ajax vs Liverpool game on

  • UK: BT Sport 2, TalkSport Radio UK, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
  • USA: SiriusXM FC, VIX+, Paramount+
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Australia: Stan Sport

Liverpool streaming links

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Liverpool live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+ $6.99 monthly
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial
ChannelQualityLanguage
Live Stream HDENG

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch the match online with related broadcast link streams will be placed 15 MIN before the kick-off time. We provide a list of stream links to live matches on one website including Ajax vs Liverpool totalsportek, ronaldo7, etc.

Where can you watch Liverpool Highlights?

Here you can watch Liverpool highlights and videos, including extended highlights.

Liverpool Fixtures – Upcoming Matches

October 2022

Wed, Oct 26Ajax AmsterdamvsLiverpoolChampions League
Sat, Oct 29LiverpoolvsLeeds UnitedPremier League

November 2022

Tue, Nov 1LiverpoolvsNapoliChampions League
Sat, Nov 5Tottenham HotspurvsLiverpoolPremier League
Tue, Nov 8LiverpoolvsDerby CountyCarabao Cup
Sat, Nov 12LiverpoolvsSouthamptonPremier League

December 2022

Mon, Dec 26Aston VillavsLiverpoolPremier League
Sat, Dec 31LiverpoolvsLeicester CityPremier League

January 2023

Mon, Jan 2BrentfordvsLiverpoolPremier League
Sat, Jan 14Brighton vsLiverpoolPremier League
Sat, Jan 21LiverpoolvsChelseaPremier League

February 2023

Sat, Feb 4WolvesvsLiverpoolPremier League
Sat, Feb 11LiverpoolvsEvertonPremier League
Sat, Feb 18Newcastle UnitedvsLiverpoolPremier League
Sat, Feb 25Crystal PalacevsLiverpoolPremier League

March 2023

Sat, Mar 4LiverpoolvsManchester UnitedPremier League
Sat, Mar 11BournemouthvsLiverpoolPremier League
Sat, Mar 18LiverpoolvsFulhamPremier League

April 2023

Sat, Apr 1Manchester CityvsLiverpoolPremier League
Sat, Apr 8LiverpoolvsArsenalPremier League
Sat, Apr 15Leeds UnitedvsLiverpoolPremier League
Sat, Apr 22LiverpoolvsNottingham ForestPremier League
Tue, Apr 25West Ham UnitedvsLiverpoolPremier League
Sat, Apr 29LiverpoolvsTottenham HotspurPremier League

May 2023

Sat, May 6LiverpoolvsBrentfordPremier League
Sat, May 13Leicester CityvsLiverpoolPremier League
Sat, May 20LiverpoolvsAston VillaPremier League
Sun, May 28SouthamptonvsLiverpoolPremier League

Upcoming Matches

Load more

Latest Highlights

Load more
© 2007-2022 Time Soccer