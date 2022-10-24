Borussia Dortmund takes on Manchester City on Tuesday 25 October in the fifth leg of the UEFA Champions League group stage. Erling Haaland will be back at Signal Idunu Park and will once again try to score.

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Tuesday, 25 October 2022 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Signal-Iduna-Park, Dortmund

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City on TV & live stream online

UK: BT Sport App, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport 2, TalkSport Radio UK, BTSport.com, LiveScore App

ViX, Paramount+, VIX+ Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Stan Sport

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City lineups, team news

Borussia Dortmund’s possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Wolf, Sule, Hummels, Guerreiro; Can, Bellingham; Adeyemi, Brandt, Malen; Moukoko

Borussia has been looking very good of late and has secured two convincing victories in which they have not conceded a single goal, which is essential. Borussia Dortmund looks more solid as a defensive formation and rarely allows opponents to play out their combinations for long periods. The situation in the group is quite comfortable for them, but losing points in the remaining matches is not advisable.

Manchester City’s possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan; Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland

Manchester City cannot get any closer to Arsenal in the league, having stumbled in the round before last and lost to Liverpool. However, this has no impact on the Citizens’ form and desire to win every competition in which they are involved. The team is good on all fronts and remains one of the best in Europe now, with stunning efficiency in attack.

Prediction

The clash between the two group leaders is expected to be difficult for the home side. Borussia still has a mathematical chance of getting out of first place, but they sometimes lose stability, even at home. If Dortmund starts conceding, they often realise more than one goal. We believe that the Citizens are sure to score and, most likely, more than once. The home side will not have the resources to hold off such a formidable opponent, and they will concede.

How to watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City live stream wherever you are

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Manchester City live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Channel Quality Language Live Stream HD ENG

Manchester City upcoming schedule

October 2022

Tue, Oct 25 Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City Champions League Sat, Oct 29 Leicester City vs Manchester City Premier League

November 2022

Wed, Nov 2 Manchester City vs Sevilla Champions League Sat, Nov 5 Manchester City vs Fulham Premier League Tue, Nov 8 Manchester City vs Chelsea Carabao Cup Sat, Nov 12 Manchester City vs Brentford Premier League

December 2022

Mon, Dec 26 Leeds United vs Manchester City English Premier League Sat, Dec 31 Manchester City vs Everton English Premier League

January 2023

Mon, Jan 2 Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League Sat, Jan 14 Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League Sat, Jan 21 Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League

February 2023

Sat, Feb 4 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League Sat, Feb 11 Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League Sat, Feb 18 Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Premier League Sat, Feb 25 AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City Premier League

March 2023

Sat, Mar 4 Manchester City vs Newcastle United English Premier League Sat, Mar 11 Crystal Palace vs Manchester City English Premier League Sat, Mar 18 Manchester City vs West Ham United English Premier League

April 2023

Sat, Apr 1 Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League Sat, Apr 8 Southampton vs Manchester City Premier League Sat, Apr 15 Manchester City s Leicester City Premier League Sat, Apr 22 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City Premier League Wed, Apr 26 Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League Sat, Apr 29 Fulham vs Manchester City Premier League

May 2023