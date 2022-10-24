HomeMatchBorussia Dortmund vs Manchester City live stream and how to watch Champions...

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City live stream and how to watch Champions League game online

By James Gardiner

Borussia Dortmund takes on Manchester City on Tuesday 25 October in the fifth leg of the UEFA Champions League group stage. Erling Haaland will be back at Signal Idunu Park and will once again try to score.

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City date & kick-off time

  • Competition: UEFA Champions League
  • Game Day: Tuesday, 25 October 2022
  • Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
  • Stadium: Signal-Iduna-Park, Dortmund

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City on TV & live stream online

  • UK: BT Sport App, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport 2, TalkSport Radio UK, BTSport.com, LiveScore App
  • USA: ViX, Paramount+, VIX+
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Australia: Stan Sport

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City lineups, team news

Borussia Dortmund’s possible starting lineup:
Kobel; Wolf, Sule, Hummels, Guerreiro; Can, Bellingham; Adeyemi, Brandt, Malen; Moukoko

Borussia has been looking very good of late and has secured two convincing victories in which they have not conceded a single goal, which is essential. Borussia Dortmund looks more solid as a defensive formation and rarely allows opponents to play out their combinations for long periods. The situation in the group is quite comfortable for them, but losing points in the remaining matches is not advisable.

Manchester City’s possible starting lineup:
Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan; Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland

Manchester City cannot get any closer to Arsenal in the league, having stumbled in the round before last and lost to Liverpool. However, this has no impact on the Citizens’ form and desire to win every competition in which they are involved. The team is good on all fronts and remains one of the best in Europe now, with stunning efficiency in attack.

Prediction

The clash between the two group leaders is expected to be difficult for the home side. Borussia still has a mathematical chance of getting out of first place, but they sometimes lose stability, even at home. If Dortmund starts conceding, they often realise more than one goal. We believe that the Citizens are sure to score and, most likely, more than once. The home side will not have the resources to hold off such a formidable opponent, and they will concede.

How to watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City live stream wherever you are

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Manchester City live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+ $6.99 monthly
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial
ChannelQualityLanguage
Live StreamHDENG

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch the match online with related broadcast link streams will be placed 15 MIN before the kick-off time. We provide a list of stream links to live matches on one website, including Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City totalsportek, ronaldo7, etc.

Manchester City upcoming schedule

October 2022

Tue, Oct 25Borussia DortmundvsManchester CityChampions League
Sat, Oct 29Leicester CityvsManchester CityPremier League

November 2022

Wed, Nov 2Manchester CityvsSevillaChampions League
Sat, Nov 5Manchester CityvsFulhamPremier League
Tue, Nov 8Manchester CityvsChelseaCarabao Cup
Sat, Nov 12Manchester CityvsBrentfordPremier League

December 2022

Mon, Dec 26Leeds UnitedvsManchester CityEnglish Premier League
Sat, Dec 31Manchester CityvsEvertonEnglish Premier League

January 2023

Mon, Jan 2ChelseavsManchester CityPremier League
Sat, Jan 14Manchester UnitedvsManchester CityPremier League
Sat, Jan 21Manchester CityvsWolverhampton WanderersPremier League

February 2023

Sat, Feb 4Tottenham HotspurvsManchester CityPremier League
Sat, Feb 11Manchester CityvsAston VillaPremier League
Sat, Feb 18Nottingham ForestvsManchester CityPremier League
Sat, Feb 25AFC BournemouthvsManchester CityPremier League

March 2023

Sat, Mar 4Manchester CityvsNewcastle UnitedEnglish Premier League
Sat, Mar 11Crystal PalacevsManchester CityEnglish Premier League
Sat, Mar 18Manchester CityvsWest Ham UnitedEnglish Premier League

April 2023

Sat, Apr 1Manchester CityvsLiverpoolPremier League
Sat, Apr 8SouthamptonvsManchester CityPremier League
Sat, Apr 15Manchester CitysLeicester CityPremier League
Sat, Apr 22Brighton & Hove AlbionvsManchester CityPremier League
Wed, Apr 26Manchester CityvsArsenalPremier League
Sat, Apr 29FulhamvsManchester CityPremier League

May 2023

Sat, May 6Manchester CityvsLeeds UnitedPremier League
Sat, May 13EvertonvsManchester CityPremier League
Sat, May 20Manchester CityvsChelseaPremier League
Sun, May 28BrentfordvsManchester CityPremier League

Upcoming Matches

Load more

Latest Highlights

Load more
© 2007-2022 Time Soccer