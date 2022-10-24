Borussia Dortmund takes on Manchester City on Tuesday 25 October in the fifth leg of the UEFA Champions League group stage. Erling Haaland will be back at Signal Idunu Park and will once again try to score.
Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City date & kick-off time
- Competition: UEFA Champions League
- Game Day: Tuesday, 25 October 2022
- Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Signal-Iduna-Park, Dortmund
How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City on TV & live stream online
- UK: BT Sport App, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport 2, TalkSport Radio UK, BTSport.com, LiveScore App
- USA: ViX, Paramount+, VIX+
- Canada: DAZN
- Australia: Stan Sport
Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City lineups, team news
Borussia Dortmund’s possible starting lineup:
Kobel; Wolf, Sule, Hummels, Guerreiro; Can, Bellingham; Adeyemi, Brandt, Malen; Moukoko
Borussia has been looking very good of late and has secured two convincing victories in which they have not conceded a single goal, which is essential. Borussia Dortmund looks more solid as a defensive formation and rarely allows opponents to play out their combinations for long periods. The situation in the group is quite comfortable for them, but losing points in the remaining matches is not advisable.
Manchester City’s possible starting lineup:
Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan; Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland
Manchester City cannot get any closer to Arsenal in the league, having stumbled in the round before last and lost to Liverpool. However, this has no impact on the Citizens’ form and desire to win every competition in which they are involved. The team is good on all fronts and remains one of the best in Europe now, with stunning efficiency in attack.
Prediction
The clash between the two group leaders is expected to be difficult for the home side. Borussia still has a mathematical chance of getting out of first place, but they sometimes lose stability, even at home. If Dortmund starts conceding, they often realise more than one goal. We believe that the Citizens are sure to score and, most likely, more than once. The home side will not have the resources to hold off such a formidable opponent, and they will concede.
