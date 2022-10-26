Find Manchester United vs Sheriff live stream and check all the latest on Thursday’s UEFA Europa League clash.

Manchester United take on Sheriff Tiraspol in a UEFA Europa League group-stage match of the 5th round on Thursday 27 October. The meeting will take place in England at Old Trafford and will kick off at 20:00 UK time.

When is Man United vs Sheriff? What time is the kick-off?

Competition: UEFA Europa League

UEFA Europa League Game Day: Thursday, 27 October 2022

Thursday, 27 October 2022 Kick-off : 20:00 UK time

20:00 UK time Stadium: Old Trafford, Manchester

What TV channel is Manchester United vs Sheriff on?

UK: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate

BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate USA: TUDN App, TUDN.com, VIX+, Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, Univision NOW

TUDN App, TUDN.com, VIX+, Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, Univision NOW Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Stan Sport

Manchester United vs Sheriff lineups, team news

Manchester United’s possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

Under Ralf Rangnick, the team finished only sixth in the EPL last season with just 58 points. Eric Ten Haag took charge of the Red Devils in the summer and Paul Pogba, Alex Telles, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata all left. Significant signings include Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro and Anthony. The Red Devils’ start to the new season was a complete disaster, but the situation gradually improved.

The home side is currently sixth in the league table with 20 points, scoring 16 goals. Last week, the Mancunians had no trouble beating Tottenham 2-0 before they drew 1-1 with Chelsea thanks to a late Casemiro goal. In the Europa League, United are second in the group with nine points and is three points behind leading Sociedad. Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Van de Beek, Marcial, Tuanzebe and Varane are all out injured. On the other hand, Ronaldo is back to training with the team after last week’s scandal.

Sheriff Tiraspol’s possible starting lineup:

Celeadnic; Kiki, Radeljic, Kpozo; Guedes, Badolo, Salifu, Heron; Akanbi, Vizeu, Atiemwen

After being crushed 2-0 by Man United in the second leg, Sheriff has suffered a pair of similar setbacks from Real Sociedad by a combined score of 5-0, and any feeble playoff hopes of the guests will be shattered if they cannot win at Old Trafford. A battle with Omonia for the consolation prize – participation in the Conference League – is now the most likely outcome for the Moldovans, who suffered a rare national defeat at the weekend, losing 1-0 to Petrocub.

Manager Stepan Tomas then unexpectedly resigned, taking responsibility for the fact that his side was too preoccupied with travelling to Old Trafford to play at home. In a period of inconsistency, the Moldova champions have won just four of their last nine matches in all competitions, and they have only won three Europa League games away from home in their history, so their chances of success on Thursday are not too high.

Prediction

Taking into account the importance of finishing first in the group and directly qualifying for the Europa League round of 16, all the strongest players of MU will take to the pitch at Old Trafford. Sheriff are coming in second to the home side in terms of their class and play poorly in European competitions away from home. I think it will be a real blowout – Manchester will take the lead with a -2 handicap.

Manchester United‘s upcoming schedule

October 2022

Thu, Oct 27 Manchester United vs Sheriff Tiraspol Europa League Sun, Oct 30 Manchester United vs West Ham United Premier League

November 2022

Thu, Nov 3 Real Sociedad vs Manchester United Europa League Sun, Nov 6 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League Thu, Nov 10 Manchester United vs Aston Villa Carabao Cup Sun, Nov 13 Fulham vs Manchester United Premier League

December 2022

Tue, Dec 27 Manchester United vs Nottingham Premier League Sat, Dec 31 Wolves vs Manchester United Premier League

January 2023

Tue, Jan 3 Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Sat, Jan 14 Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League Sat, Jan 21 Arsenal vs Manchester United Premier League

February 2023

Sat, Feb 4 Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Premier League Sat, Feb 11 Leeds United vs Manchester United Premier League Sat, Feb 18 Manchester United vs Leicester City Premier League Sat, Feb 25 Manchester United vs Brentford Premier League

March 2023

Sat, Mar 4 Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League Sat, Mar 11 Manchester United vs Southampton Premier League Sat, Mar 18 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Premier League

April 2023

Sat, Apr 1 Newcastle United vs Manchester United Premier League Sat, Apr 8 Manchester United vs Everton Premier League Sat, Apr 15 Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Premier League Sat, Apr 22 Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League Tue, Apr 25 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League Sat, Apr 29 Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League

May 2023