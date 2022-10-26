Find Manchester United vs Sheriff live stream and check all the latest on Thursday’s UEFA Europa League clash.
Manchester United take on Sheriff Tiraspol in a UEFA Europa League group-stage match of the 5th round on Thursday 27 October. The meeting will take place in England at Old Trafford and will kick off at 20:00 UK time.
When is Man United vs Sheriff? What time is the kick-off?
- Competition: UEFA Europa League
- Game Day: Thursday, 27 October 2022
- Kick-off: 20:00 UK time
- Stadium: Old Trafford, Manchester
What TV channel is Manchester United vs Sheriff on?
- UK: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate
- USA: TUDN App, TUDN.com, VIX+, Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, Univision NOW
- Canada: DAZN
- Australia: Stan Sport
Manchester United vs Sheriff lineups, team news
Manchester United’s possible starting lineup:
De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford
Under Ralf Rangnick, the team finished only sixth in the EPL last season with just 58 points. Eric Ten Haag took charge of the Red Devils in the summer and Paul Pogba, Alex Telles, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata all left. Significant signings include Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro and Anthony. The Red Devils’ start to the new season was a complete disaster, but the situation gradually improved.
The home side is currently sixth in the league table with 20 points, scoring 16 goals. Last week, the Mancunians had no trouble beating Tottenham 2-0 before they drew 1-1 with Chelsea thanks to a late Casemiro goal. In the Europa League, United are second in the group with nine points and is three points behind leading Sociedad. Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Van de Beek, Marcial, Tuanzebe and Varane are all out injured. On the other hand, Ronaldo is back to training with the team after last week’s scandal.
Sheriff Tiraspol’s possible starting lineup:
Celeadnic; Kiki, Radeljic, Kpozo; Guedes, Badolo, Salifu, Heron; Akanbi, Vizeu, Atiemwen
After being crushed 2-0 by Man United in the second leg, Sheriff has suffered a pair of similar setbacks from Real Sociedad by a combined score of 5-0, and any feeble playoff hopes of the guests will be shattered if they cannot win at Old Trafford. A battle with Omonia for the consolation prize – participation in the Conference League – is now the most likely outcome for the Moldovans, who suffered a rare national defeat at the weekend, losing 1-0 to Petrocub.
Manager Stepan Tomas then unexpectedly resigned, taking responsibility for the fact that his side was too preoccupied with travelling to Old Trafford to play at home. In a period of inconsistency, the Moldova champions have won just four of their last nine matches in all competitions, and they have only won three Europa League games away from home in their history, so their chances of success on Thursday are not too high.
Prediction
Taking into account the importance of finishing first in the group and directly qualifying for the Europa League round of 16, all the strongest players of MU will take to the pitch at Old Trafford. Sheriff are coming in second to the home side in terms of their class and play poorly in European competitions away from home. I think it will be a real blowout – Manchester will take the lead with a -2 handicap.
Manchester United vs Sheriff streaming links
Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Manchester United live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.
|Worldwide:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US only:
|Watch ESPN+
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial
|Channel
|Quality
|Language
|Link 1
|HD
|ENG
LIVE STREAM: Links to watch the match online with related broadcast link streams will be placed 15 MIN before the kick-off time. We provide a list of stream links to live matches on one website including Manchester United vs Sheriff totalsportek, ronaldo7, etc.
Manchester United‘s upcoming schedule
October 2022
|Thu, Oct 27
|Manchester United
|vs
|Sheriff Tiraspol
|Europa League
|Sun, Oct 30
|Manchester United
|vs
|West Ham United
|Premier League
November 2022
|Thu, Nov 3
|Real Sociedad
|vs
|Manchester United
|Europa League
|Sun, Nov 6
|Aston Villa
|vs
|Manchester United
|Premier League
|Thu, Nov 10
|Manchester United
|vs
|Aston Villa
|Carabao Cup
|Sun, Nov 13
|Fulham
|vs
|Manchester United
|Premier League
December 2022
|Tue, Dec 27
|Manchester United
|vs
|Nottingham
|Premier League
|Sat, Dec 31
|Wolves
|vs
|Manchester United
|Premier League
January 2023
|Tue, Jan 3
|Manchester United
|vs
|AFC Bournemouth
|Premier League
|Sat, Jan 14
|Manchester United
|vs
|Manchester City
|Premier League
|Sat, Jan 21
|Arsenal
|vs
|Manchester United
|Premier League
February 2023
|Sat, Feb 4
|Manchester United
|vs
|Crystal Palace
|Premier League
|Sat, Feb 11
|Leeds United
|vs
|Manchester United
|Premier League
|Sat, Feb 18
|Manchester United
|vs
|Leicester City
|Premier League
|Sat, Feb 25
|Manchester United
|vs
|Brentford
|Premier League
March 2023
|Sat, Mar 4
|Liverpool
|vs
|Manchester United
|Premier League
|Sat, Mar 11
|Manchester United
|vs
|Southampton
|Premier League
|Sat, Mar 18
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|vs
|Manchester United
|Premier League
April 2023
|Sat, Apr 1
|Newcastle United
|vs
|Manchester United
|Premier League
|Sat, Apr 8
|Manchester United
|vs
|Everton
|Premier League
|Sat, Apr 15
|Nottingham Forest
|vs
|Manchester United
|Premier League
|Sat, Apr 22
|Manchester United
|vs
|Chelsea
|Premier League
|Tue, Apr 25
|Tottenham Hotspur
|vs
|Manchester United
|Premier League
|Sat, Apr 29
|Manchester United
|vs
|Aston Villa
|Premier League
May 2023
|Sat, May 6
|West Ham United
|vs
|Manchester United
|Premier League
|Sat, May 13
|Manchester United
|vs
|Wolves
|Premier League
|Sat, May 20
|AFC Bournemouth
|vs
|Manchester United
|Premier League
|Sun, May 28
|Manchester United
|vs
|Fulham
|Premier League