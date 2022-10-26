HomeMatchHow to watch Manchester United vs Sheriff: TV channel, live stream, kick-off...

How to watch Manchester United vs Sheriff: TV channel, live stream, kick-off time

By James Gardiner

Find Manchester United vs Sheriff live stream and check all the latest on Thursday’s UEFA Europa League clash.

Manchester United vs Sheriff

Manchester United take on Sheriff Tiraspol in a UEFA Europa League group-stage match of the 5th round on Thursday 27 October. The meeting will take place in England at Old Trafford and will kick off at 20:00 UK time.

When is Man United vs Sheriff? What time is the kick-off?

  • Competition: UEFA Europa League
  • Game Day: Thursday, 27 October 2022
  • Kick-off: 20:00 UK time
  • Stadium: Old Trafford, Manchester

What TV channel is Manchester United vs Sheriff on?

  • UK: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate
  • USA: TUDN App, TUDN.com, VIX+, Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, Univision NOW
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Australia: Stan Sport

Manchester United vs Sheriff lineups, team news

Manchester United’s possible starting lineup:
De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

Under Ralf Rangnick, the team finished only sixth in the EPL last season with just 58 points. Eric Ten Haag took charge of the Red Devils in the summer and Paul Pogba, Alex Telles, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata all left. Significant signings include Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro and Anthony. The Red Devils’ start to the new season was a complete disaster, but the situation gradually improved.

The home side is currently sixth in the league table with 20 points, scoring 16 goals. Last week, the Mancunians had no trouble beating Tottenham 2-0 before they drew 1-1 with Chelsea thanks to a late Casemiro goal. In the Europa League, United are second in the group with nine points and is three points behind leading Sociedad. Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Van de Beek, Marcial, Tuanzebe and Varane are all out injured. On the other hand, Ronaldo is back to training with the team after last week’s scandal.

Sheriff Tiraspol’s possible starting lineup:
Celeadnic; Kiki, Radeljic, Kpozo; Guedes, Badolo, Salifu, Heron; Akanbi, Vizeu, Atiemwen

After being crushed 2-0 by Man United in the second leg, Sheriff has suffered a pair of similar setbacks from Real Sociedad by a combined score of 5-0, and any feeble playoff hopes of the guests will be shattered if they cannot win at Old Trafford. A battle with Omonia for the consolation prize – participation in the Conference League – is now the most likely outcome for the Moldovans, who suffered a rare national defeat at the weekend, losing 1-0 to Petrocub.

Manager Stepan Tomas then unexpectedly resigned, taking responsibility for the fact that his side was too preoccupied with travelling to Old Trafford to play at home. In a period of inconsistency, the Moldova champions have won just four of their last nine matches in all competitions, and they have only won three Europa League games away from home in their history, so their chances of success on Thursday are not too high.

Prediction

Taking into account the importance of finishing first in the group and directly qualifying for the Europa League round of 16, all the strongest players of MU will take to the pitch at Old Trafford. Sheriff are coming in second to the home side in terms of their class and play poorly in European competitions away from home. I think it will be a real blowout – Manchester will take the lead with a -2 handicap.

Manchester United vs Sheriff streaming links

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Manchester United live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial
ChannelQualityLanguage
Link 1HDENG

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch the match online with related broadcast link streams will be placed 15 MIN before the kick-off time. We provide a list of stream links to live matches on one website including Manchester United vs Sheriff totalsportek, ronaldo7, etc.

Manchester United‘s upcoming schedule

October 2022

Thu, Oct 27Manchester UnitedvsSheriff TiraspolEuropa League 
Sun, Oct 30Manchester UnitedvsWest Ham UnitedPremier League

November 2022

Thu, Nov 3Real SociedadvsManchester UnitedEuropa League 
Sun, Nov 6Aston VillavsManchester UnitedPremier League 
Thu, Nov 10Manchester UnitedvsAston VillaCarabao Cup 
Sun, Nov 13FulhamvsManchester UnitedPremier League

December 2022

Tue, Dec 27Manchester UnitedvsNottingham Premier League 
Sat, Dec 31WolvesvsManchester UnitedPremier League

January 2023

Tue, Jan 3Manchester UnitedvsAFC BournemouthPremier League 
Sat, Jan 14Manchester UnitedvsManchester CityPremier League 
Sat, Jan 21ArsenalvsManchester UnitedPremier League

February 2023

Sat, Feb 4Manchester UnitedvsCrystal PalacePremier League 
Sat, Feb 11Leeds UnitedvsManchester UnitedPremier League 
Sat, Feb 18Manchester UnitedvsLeicester CityPremier League 
Sat, Feb 25Manchester UnitedvsBrentfordPremier League

March 2023

Sat, Mar 4LiverpoolvsManchester UnitedPremier League 
Sat, Mar 11Manchester UnitedvsSouthamptonPremier League 
Sat, Mar 18Brighton & Hove AlbionvsManchester UnitedPremier League

April 2023

Sat, Apr 1Newcastle UnitedvsManchester UnitedPremier League 
Sat, Apr 8Manchester UnitedvsEvertonPremier League 
Sat, Apr 15Nottingham ForestvsManchester UnitedPremier League 
Sat, Apr 22Manchester UnitedvsChelseaPremier League 
Tue, Apr 25Tottenham HotspurvsManchester UnitedPremier League 
Sat, Apr 29Manchester UnitedvsAston VillaPremier League

May 2023

Sat, May 6West Ham UnitedvsManchester UnitedPremier League 
Sat, May 13Manchester UnitedvsWolvesPremier League 
Sat, May 20AFC BournemouthvsManchester UnitedPremier League 
Sun, May 28Manchester UnitedvsFulhamPremier League

