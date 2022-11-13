Here’s how to watch Mexico vs Sweden live stream online today, wherever you are.

Mexico vs Sweden Live

Competition: Friendly

Date: Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Venue: Estadi Municipal de Montilivi

Where to watch Mexico vs Sweden on TV

USA: UniMás, Univision, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW

Canada:

Mexico: Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Azteca 7, Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN En Vivo, TUDN, Blim TV

