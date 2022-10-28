HomeMatchNapoli vs Sassuolo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time

Here’s how to watch the Napoli vs Sassuolo live stream online, wherever you are.

The Italian Serie A match Napoli vs Sassuolo live stream is set for Saturday, 29 October 2022, at 14:00 UK time. Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Napoli will host the event.
DAZN will air the Italian Serie A match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

When is the next Napoli game on TV?

  • Next Game: Napoli vs Sassuolo
  • Competition: Italian Serie A
  • Game Day: Saturday, October 29, 2022
  • Kick-off: 14:00 UK Time
  • Stadium: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Napoli

What channel is the Napoli game on

  • UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport App
  • USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
  • Canada: fuboTV Canada
  • Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
  • Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN, SKY Go Italia

Napoli streaming links

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Napoli live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

ChannelQualityLanguage
Live StreamHDENG

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch the match online with related broadcast link streams will be placed 15 MIN before the kick-off time. We provide a list of stream links to live matches on one website including Napoli vs Sassuolo totalsportek, ronaldo7 and etc.

