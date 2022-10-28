The Italian Serie A match Napoli vs Sassuolo live stream is set for Saturday, 29 October 2022, at 14:00 UK time. Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Napoli will host the event.

DAZN will air the Italian Serie A match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

When is the next Napoli game on TV?

Next Game: Napoli vs Sassuolo

Competition: Italian Serie A

Italian Serie A Game Day: Saturday, October 29, 2022

Saturday, October 29, 2022 Kick-off: 14:00 UK Time

14:00 UK Time Stadium: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Napoli

What channel is the Napoli game on

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport App

USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN, SKY Go Italia

Napoli streaming links

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Napoli live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Channel Quality Language Live Stream HD ENG

