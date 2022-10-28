Here’s how to watch the Napoli vs Sassuolo live stream online, wherever you are.
The Italian Serie A match Napoli vs Sassuolo live stream is set for Saturday, 29 October 2022, at 14:00 UK time. Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Napoli will host the event.
DAZN will air the Italian Serie A match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.
When is the next Napoli game on TV?
- Next Game: Napoli vs Sassuolo
- Competition: Italian Serie A
- Game Day: Saturday, October 29, 2022
- Kick-off: 14:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Napoli
What channel is the Napoli game on
- UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport App
- USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
- Canada: fuboTV Canada
- Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
- Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN, SKY Go Italia
Napoli streaming links
Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Napoli live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.
|Worldwide:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US only:
|Watch ESPN+
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial
|Channel
|Quality
|Language
|Live Stream
|HD
|ENG
LIVE STREAM: Links to watch the match online with related broadcast link streams will be placed 15 MIN before the kick-off time. We provide a list of stream links to live matches on one website including Napoli vs Sassuolo totalsportek, ronaldo7 and etc.