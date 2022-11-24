How to watch the Netherlands vs Ecuador Live Stream on TV

Netherlands will face Ecuador in their World Cup Group A match on Friday, 24 November 2022, at 16:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch the Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream free online.

Netherlands vs Ecuador: Memphis Depay and Enner Valencia

The Netherlands have qualified for the World Cup directly. They played 10 games in their group, winning 7 of them and scoring 23 points. Louis van Gaal’s side have also scored 33 goals. This is one of the best results in European qualification.

The national team hardly beat Senegal 2-0 in the first round of the World Cup group stage, scoring both goals in the closing stages of the game. The team leads the group.

Ecuador qualified successfully for the World Cup, finishing fourth in the South American qualifying group. In the opening game of the 2022 World Cup, the team confidently outplayed Qatar 2-0 – the visitors’ margin of safety was evident.

Ecuador have played 11 matches this year. There have been seven draws (four 0-0 and three 1-1). And during this stretch, the Ecuadorians have never scored more than one goal.

What time is Netherlands vs Ecuador World Cup match?

Group A

Location: Al Rayyan, Qatar

Al Rayyan, Qatar Stadium: Khalifa International Stadium

Khalifa International Stadium Date: Friday, 25 November

Friday, 25 November Kick-off Time: 16:00 GMT / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT

What TV channel is Netherlands vs Ecuador on?

Where to watch Netherlands vs Ecuador on TV in the UK:

ITV Hub, ITV 1 UK, STV Player, STV Scotland

Where to watch Netherlands vs Ecuador on TV in the USA:

SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Where to watch Netherlands vs Ecuador on TV in Canada

TSN App, TSN.ca, RDS, TSN4, TSN3, TSN1, TSN5, RDS App

Netherlands squad

Head coach: Louis van Gaal

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Remko Pasveer (Ajax), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen)

Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Remko Pasveer (Ajax), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen) Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Jurrien Timber (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Daley Blind (Ajax), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)

Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Jurrien Timber (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Daley Blind (Ajax), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen) Midfielders: Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Xavi Simons (PSV), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax).

Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Xavi Simons (PSV), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax). Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Barcelona), Cody Gakpo (PSV), Vincent Janssen (Royal Antwerp), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Wout Weghorst (Besiktas), Noa Lang (Club Brugge)

Ecuador squad

Head coach: Gustavo Alfaro