How to watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa: TV channel, live stream, kick-off time

The English Premier League match Newcastle United vs Aston Villa live stream is set for Saturday, 29 October 2022, at 15:00 UK time. St. James’ Park will host the event.
NUFC TV will air the Premier League match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.
What time does Newcastle vs Aston Villa start?
- Competition: English Premier League
- Game Day: Saturday, October 29, 2022
- Kick-off: 15:00 UK Time
- Stadium: St. James’ Park, Newcastle upon Tyne
Where to watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa on TV
- UK: Talksport 2 Radio UK
- USA:
- Canada: fuboTV Canada
- Australia: Optus Sport
How to watch Newcastle vs Brentford live stream
Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Newcastle live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.
|Worldwide:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US only:
|Watch ESPN+
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial
|Channel
|Quality
|Language
|Live Stream
|HD
|ENG
LIVE STREAM: Links to watch the match online with related broadcast link streams will be placed 15 MIN before the kick-off time. We provide a list of stream links to live matches on one website, including Newcastle vs Aston Villa totalsportek, ronaldo7, etc.