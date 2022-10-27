How to watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa: TV channel, live stream, kick-off time

The English Premier League match Newcastle United vs Aston Villa live stream is set for Saturday, 29 October 2022, at 15:00 UK time. St. James’ Park will host the event.

NUFC TV will air the Premier League match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

What time does Newcastle vs Aston Villa start?

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Game Day: Saturday, October 29, 2022

Saturday, October 29, 2022 Kick-off: 15:00 UK Time

15:00 UK Time Stadium: St. James’ Park, Newcastle upon Tyne

Where to watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa on TV

UK: Talksport 2 Radio UK

Talksport 2 Radio UK USA:

Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

How to watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Newcastle live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch the match online with related broadcast link streams will be placed 15 MIN before the kick-off time.