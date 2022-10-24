PSG vs Maccabi Haifa: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction

PSG and Maccabi Haifa will clash in Group H at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris in round 5. The French are close to qualifying from the group, but the Israelis can only qualify for the Europa League. Can the guests pull off a sensational win against the favourite?
Where is PSG vs Maccabi Haifa playing?
- Competition: UEFA Champions League
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 25, 2022
- Kick-off: 20:00 UK time
- Stadium: Parc des Princes, Paris
Where to watch PSG vs Maccabi Haifa on TV
- UK: BT Sport 7, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
- USA: VIX+, TUDN App, Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, UniMás, TUDN USA
- Canada: DAZN
- Australia: Stan Sport
- France: Canal+ Foot, RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct
Team news
PSG are regarded as favourites in all competitions in which they compete – Christophe Galtier’s squad is one of the strongest in Europe. In the French Ligue 1, the Parisians easily justify their status, leading the table after 12 rounds with 32 points. There is still no severe gap to their rivals – Lens and Lorient have five points less.
In the Champions League, PSG easily beat Juventus at home (2-1) in the first leg, then easily outplayed Maccabi 3-1 away. In their two games against Benfica, the Red and Blue were probably hoping to close the issue of the group winner, but that was not to be. In Lisbon, PSG could not take advantage, while in Paris, Benfica won back – two 1-1 draws enabled them to beat the Eagles only by extra points.
Maccabi made it to the Champions League group with colossal effort and quite sensationally – participating in the group stage could already be a great success. However, Barak Bahar’s team did not even think of giving up – at the moment, and they have not lost their theoretical chance of getting out of the group.
Having beaten Juventus 2-0 in the last round, Maccabi failed to leave the last spot in the group, but they are trailing the Old Lady only by additional points. A five-point gap to third-placed Benfica, which in theory, still gives them a chance of making the playoffs. However, two wins in a row would be almost unrealistic, considering the superiority of class and the experience of the opponents.
PSG vs Maccabi Haifa lineups
Paris Saint-Germain’s possible starting lineup:
Donnarumma; Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos; Hakimi, Vitinha, Ruiz, Bernat; Messi; Mbappe, Neymar
Maccabi Haifa’s possible starting lineup:
Cohen; Sundgren, Batubinsika, Goldberg, Cornud; Mohamed, Lavi; Atzili, Chery, David; Pierrot
Prediction
It’s already evident that the difference in class between the teams here hints at a defeat in the clash. Maccabi looks weak on the road, lacking experience and skill, so the Israel champions have no chances in Paris. As you remember, the French won 3-1 in Haifa, and things could be much more significant at home at the Parc de Prince. Messi, Mbappe and others will add to their account, and they will win by at least 2 goals here at home.
How to live stream PSG vs Maccabi Haifa online
Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Paris Saint-Germain live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.
|Worldwide:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US only:
|Watch ESPN+
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial
|Channel
|Quality
|Language
|Live Stream
|HD
|ENG
LIVE STREAM: Links to watch the match online with related broadcast link streams will be placed 15 MIN before the kick-off time. We provide a list of stream links to live matches on one website including PSG vs Maccabi Haifa, ronaldo7, etc.
PSG Fixtures – Upcoming Matches
October 2022
|Tue, Oct 25
|PSG
|vs
|Maccabi Haifa
|Champions League
|Sun, Oct 30
|PSG
|vs
|Troyes
|French Ligue 1
November 2022
|Wed, Nov 2
|Juventus
|vs
|PSG
|Champions League
|Sun, Nov 6
|Lorient
|vs
|PSG
|French Ligue 1
|Sun, Nov 13
|PSG
|vs
|AJ Auxerre
|French Ligue 1
December 2022
|Wed, Dec 28
|PSG
|vs
|Strasbourg
|French Ligue 1
January 2023
|Sun, Jan 1
|Lens
|vs
|PSG
|French Ligue 1
|Wed, Jan 11
|PSG
|vs
|Angers
|French Ligue 1
|Sun, Jan 15
|Stade Rennais
|vs
|PSG
|French Ligue 1
|Sun, Jan 29
|PSG
|vs
|Stade de Reims
|French Ligue 1
February 2023
|Wed, Feb 1
|Montpellier
|vs
|PSG
|French Ligue 1
|Sun, Feb 5
|PSG
|vs
|Toulouse
|French Ligue 1
|Sun, Feb 12
|AS Monaco
|vs
|PSG
|French Ligue 1
|Sun, Feb 19
|PSG
|vs
|Lille
|French Ligue 1
|Sun, Feb 26
|Marseille
|vs
|PSG
|French Ligue 1
March 2023
|Sun, Mar 5
|PSG
|vs
|Nantes
|French Ligue 1
|Sun, Mar 12
|Brest
|vs
|PSG
|French Ligue 1
|Sun, Mar 19
|PSG
|vs
|Stade Rennais
|French Ligue 1
April 2023
|Sun, Apr 2
|PSG
|vs
|Lyon
|French Ligue 1
|Sun, Apr 9
|Nice
|vs
|PSG
|French Ligue 1
|Sun, Apr 16
|PSG
|vs
|Lens
|French Ligue 1
|Sun, Apr 23
|Angers
|vs
|PSG
|French Ligue 1
|Sun, Apr 30
|PSG
|vs
|Lorient
|French Ligue 1
May 2023
|Sun, May 7
|Troyes
|vs
|PSG
|French Ligue 1
|Sun, May 14
|PSG
|vs
|AC Ajaccio
|French Ligue 1
|Sun, May 21
|AJ Auxerre
|vs
|PSG
|French Ligue 1
|Sat, May 27
|Strasbourg
|vs
|PSG
|French Ligue 1
June 2023
|Sat, Jun 3
|PSG
|vs
|Clermont Foot
|French Ligue 1