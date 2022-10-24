PSG vs Maccabi Haifa: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction

Where is PSG vs Maccabi Haifa playing?

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Tuesday, October 25, 2022 Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

20:00 UK time Stadium: Parc des Princes, Paris

Where to watch PSG vs Maccabi Haifa on TV

UK: BT Sport 7, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

USA: VIX+, TUDN App, Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, UniMás, TUDN USA

Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport France: Canal+ Foot, RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct

Team news

PSG are regarded as favourites in all competitions in which they compete – Christophe Galtier’s squad is one of the strongest in Europe. In the French Ligue 1, the Parisians easily justify their status, leading the table after 12 rounds with 32 points. There is still no severe gap to their rivals – Lens and Lorient have five points less.

In the Champions League, PSG easily beat Juventus at home (2-1) in the first leg, then easily outplayed Maccabi 3-1 away. In their two games against Benfica, the Red and Blue were probably hoping to close the issue of the group winner, but that was not to be. In Lisbon, PSG could not take advantage, while in Paris, Benfica won back – two 1-1 draws enabled them to beat the Eagles only by extra points.

Maccabi made it to the Champions League group with colossal effort and quite sensationally – participating in the group stage could already be a great success. However, Barak Bahar’s team did not even think of giving up – at the moment, and they have not lost their theoretical chance of getting out of the group.

Having beaten Juventus 2-0 in the last round, Maccabi failed to leave the last spot in the group, but they are trailing the Old Lady only by additional points. A five-point gap to third-placed Benfica, which in theory, still gives them a chance of making the playoffs. However, two wins in a row would be almost unrealistic, considering the superiority of class and the experience of the opponents.

PSG vs Maccabi Haifa lineups

Paris Saint-Germain’s possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos; Hakimi, Vitinha, Ruiz, Bernat; Messi; Mbappe, Neymar

Maccabi Haifa’s possible starting lineup:

Cohen; Sundgren, Batubinsika, Goldberg, Cornud; Mohamed, Lavi; Atzili, Chery, David; Pierrot

Prediction

It’s already evident that the difference in class between the teams here hints at a defeat in the clash. Maccabi looks weak on the road, lacking experience and skill, so the Israel champions have no chances in Paris. As you remember, the French won 3-1 in Haifa, and things could be much more significant at home at the Parc de Prince. Messi, Mbappe and others will add to their account, and they will win by at least 2 goals here at home.

How to live stream PSG vs Maccabi Haifa online

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Paris Saint-Germain live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Channel Quality Language Live Stream HD ENG

