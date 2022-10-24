HomeMatchPSG vs Maccabi Haifa: How to watch on TV live stream, team...

PSG vs Maccabi Haifa: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction

By Time Soccer

PSG and Maccabi Haifa will clash in Group H at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris in round 5. The French are close to qualifying from the group, but the Israelis can only qualify for the Europa League. Can the guests pull off a sensational win against the favourite?

Ajaccio vs PSG

Where is PSG vs Maccabi Haifa playing?

  • Competition: UEFA Champions League
  • Game Day: Tuesday, October 25, 2022
  • Kick-off: 20:00 UK time
  • Stadium: Parc des Princes, Paris

Where to watch PSG vs Maccabi Haifa on TV

  • UK: BT Sport 7, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
  • USA: VIX+, TUDN App, Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, UniMás, TUDN USA
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Australia: Stan Sport
  • France: Canal+ Foot, RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct

Team news

PSG are regarded as favourites in all competitions in which they compete – Christophe Galtier’s squad is one of the strongest in Europe. In the French Ligue 1, the Parisians easily justify their status, leading the table after 12 rounds with 32 points. There is still no severe gap to their rivals – Lens and Lorient have five points less.

In the Champions League, PSG easily beat Juventus at home (2-1) in the first leg, then easily outplayed Maccabi 3-1 away. In their two games against Benfica, the Red and Blue were probably hoping to close the issue of the group winner, but that was not to be. In Lisbon, PSG could not take advantage, while in Paris, Benfica won back – two 1-1 draws enabled them to beat the Eagles only by extra points.

Maccabi made it to the Champions League group with colossal effort and quite sensationally – participating in the group stage could already be a great success. However, Barak Bahar’s team did not even think of giving up – at the moment, and they have not lost their theoretical chance of getting out of the group.

Having beaten Juventus 2-0 in the last round, Maccabi failed to leave the last spot in the group, but they are trailing the Old Lady only by additional points. A five-point gap to third-placed Benfica, which in theory, still gives them a chance of making the playoffs. However, two wins in a row would be almost unrealistic, considering the superiority of class and the experience of the opponents.

PSG vs Maccabi Haifa lineups

Paris Saint-Germain’s possible starting lineup:
Donnarumma; Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos; Hakimi, Vitinha, Ruiz, Bernat; Messi; Mbappe, Neymar

Maccabi Haifa’s possible starting lineup:
Cohen; Sundgren, Batubinsika, Goldberg, Cornud; Mohamed, Lavi; Atzili, Chery, David; Pierrot

Prediction

It’s already evident that the difference in class between the teams here hints at a defeat in the clash. Maccabi looks weak on the road, lacking experience and skill, so the Israel champions have no chances in Paris. As you remember, the French won 3-1 in Haifa, and things could be much more significant at home at the Parc de Prince. Messi, Mbappe and others will add to their account, and they will win by at least 2 goals here at home.

How to live stream PSG vs Maccabi Haifa online

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Paris Saint-Germain live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial
ChannelQualityLanguage
Live StreamHDENG

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch the match online with related broadcast link streams will be placed 15 MIN before the kick-off time. We provide a list of stream links to live matches on one website including PSG vs Maccabi Haifa, ronaldo7, etc.

PSG Fixtures – Upcoming Matches

October 2022

Tue, Oct 25PSGvsMaccabi HaifaChampions League
Sun, Oct 30PSGvsTroyesFrench Ligue 1

November 2022

Wed, Nov 2JuventusvsPSGChampions League
Sun, Nov 6LorientvsPSGFrench Ligue 1
Sun, Nov 13PSGvsAJ AuxerreFrench Ligue 1

December 2022

Wed, Dec 28PSGvsStrasbourgFrench Ligue 1

January 2023

Sun, Jan 1LensvsPSGFrench Ligue 1
Wed, Jan 11PSGvsAngersFrench Ligue 1
Sun, Jan 15Stade RennaisvsPSGFrench Ligue 1
Sun, Jan 29PSGvsStade de ReimsFrench Ligue 1

February 2023

Wed, Feb 1MontpelliervsPSGFrench Ligue 1
Sun, Feb 5PSGvsToulouseFrench Ligue 1
Sun, Feb 12AS MonacovsPSGFrench Ligue 1
Sun, Feb 19PSGvsLilleFrench Ligue 1
Sun, Feb 26MarseillevsPSGFrench Ligue 1

March 2023

Sun, Mar 5PSGvsNantesFrench Ligue 1
Sun, Mar 12BrestvsPSGFrench Ligue 1
Sun, Mar 19PSGvsStade RennaisFrench Ligue 1

April 2023

Sun, Apr 2PSGvsLyonFrench Ligue 1
Sun, Apr 9NicevsPSGFrench Ligue 1
Sun, Apr 16PSGvsLensFrench Ligue 1
Sun, Apr 23AngersvsPSGFrench Ligue 1
Sun, Apr 30PSGvsLorientFrench Ligue 1

May 2023

Sun, May 7TroyesvsPSGFrench Ligue 1
Sun, May 14PSGvsAC AjaccioFrench Ligue 1
Sun, May 21AJ AuxerrevsPSGFrench Ligue 1
Sat, May 27StrasbourgvsPSGFrench Ligue 1

June 2023

Sat, Jun 3PSGvsClermont FootFrench Ligue 1

Upcoming Matches

Load more

Latest Highlights

Load more
© 2007-2022 Time Soccer