The Primeira Liga match Porto vs Pacos de Ferreira live stream is set for Saturday, 5 November 2022, at 18:00 UK time. Estadio Do Dragao in Porto will host the event.

Viaplay Xtra will air the Primeira Liga match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

When is the next Porto game on TV?

Next Game: Porto vs Pacos de Ferreira

Competition: Primeira Liga

Primeira Liga Game Day: Saturday, November 5, 2022

Saturday, November 5, 2022 Kick-off: 18:00 UK Time

18:00 UK Time Stadium: Estadio Do Dragao, Porto

What channel is the Porto game on

UK: Viaplay Xtra

Viaplay Xtra USA: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol

GOLTV, GolTV Espanol Canada:

Portugal:

Porto streaming links

Channel Quality Language Live Stream HD ENG

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch the match online with related broadcast link streams will be placed 15 MIN before the kick-off time. We provide a list of stream links to live matches on one website, including Porto vs Pacos de Ferreira totalsportek, ronaldo7, etc.