Porto vs Pacos de Ferreira: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time

By Time Soccer

Here’s how to watch the Porto vs Pacos de Ferreira live stream online, wherever you are.

Porto vs Pacos de Ferreira

The Primeira Liga match Porto vs Pacos de Ferreira live stream is set for Saturday, 5 November 2022, at 18:00 UK time. Estadio Do Dragao in Porto will host the event.
Viaplay Xtra will air the Primeira Liga match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

When is the next Porto game on TV?

  • Next Game: Porto vs Pacos de Ferreira
  • Competition: Primeira Liga
  • Game Day: Saturday, November 5, 2022
  • Kick-off: 18:00 UK Time
  • Stadium: Estadio Do Dragao, Porto

What channel is the Porto game on

  • UK: Viaplay Xtra
  • USA: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol
  • Canada: 
  • Portugal: 

Porto streaming links

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial
ChannelQualityLanguage
Live StreamHDENG

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch the match online with related broadcast link streams will be placed 15 MIN before the kick-off time. We provide a list of stream links to live matches on one website, including Porto vs Pacos de Ferreira totalsportek, ronaldo7, etc.

