Here’s all the key information on the match, including kickoff time, live streaming and TV channels.

Preston North End hosts Luton Town in the English Championship at Deepdale stadium on Wednesday, 15 February. The two teams will face off at 19:45 UK Time, broadcast on Sky Sports Red Button. Preston North End has 40 points and is 12th in the league. Luton Town has 49 points and is in 4th place.

What time is Preston vs Luton Town kick off?

Competition: English Championship

English Championship Game Day: Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Wednesday, 15 February 2023 Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

19:45 UK Time Stadium: Deepdale, Preston

Where to watch Preston vs Luton Town

UK: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Red Button

USA:

Canada:

Australia:

How to watch Preston North End vs Luton Town live

