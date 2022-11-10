Hull City vs Reading

Competition: English Championship

Date: 12 November 2022

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Venue: The MKM Stadium, Hull

The English Championship match Hull City vs Reading live stream is set for Saturday, 12 November 2022, at 15:00 UK time. The MKM Stadium in Hull will host the event.

Sky Sports will air the English Championship match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Hull City vs Reading on?

UK:

USA: ESPN+

ESPN+ Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: beIN SPORTS 2

Where to watch Hull City vs Reading online from anywhere

