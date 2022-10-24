How to watch RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid: TV channel, live stream, kick-off time

Real Madrid vs Sevilla

Current Champions League winners Real Madrid will face Germany’s Leipzig on 25 October. The meeting of the fifth round of the group stage will take place in Germany at the Red Bull Arena and will begin at 20.00 UK time. Renowned Italian referee Daniele Orsato will officiate it.


RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid date & kick-off time

  • Competition: UEFA Champions League
  • Game Day: Tuesday, October 25, 2022
  • Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
  • Stadium: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig

Where to watch RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid on TV

  • UK: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport 6
  • USA: Paramount+, VIX+
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Australia: Stan Sport
  • Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Team news

RB Leipzig has rebounded from two defeats in their opening UEFA Champions League games and remains in contention for a playoff spot. Should they beat today’s opponents, the Bulls can move into first place in the standings. Before this game, the home side had two successful matches and six points, corresponding to the second position in the standings. Six goals were scored, while Leipzig’s representatives conceded even more.

Dramatic was the team’s encounter on Saturday, when, after losing by two goals with one minute to go in regulation time, the Red Bulls hit Augsburg twice in one minute to extend their unbeaten streak to seven. In 11 rounds, they have won and drawn four games each, and they are only eighth in the table. We cannot forget the strong start in the German Cup, where they beat Hamburg 4-0 in the first leg.

Sad news struck the team – one of the club’s owners, Dietrich Mateschitz, passed away last weekend.

Madrid has already booked their place in the Champions League play-offs for the 26th time in a row. However, Real Madrid will try to extend their unbeaten streak in the current competition with three wins and a 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk in the last leg, which came in the 97th minute. Furthermore, the Spanish side has conceded just twice.

Carlo Ancelotti rested new Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, with 23 players set to depart for Germany, capable of breaking any opponent. In the La Liga standings, Sevilla had little hope of success in the last leg when they managed to level the game, but Lucas and Valverde sealed the winner within two minutes, allowing the Real to retain first place in the standings.

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid lineups

RB Leipzig’s possible starting lineup:
Blaswich; Simakan, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum; Haidara, Schlager; Szoboszlai, Nkunku, Werner; A Silva

Real Madrid’s possible starting lineup:
Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Kroos; Asensio, Rodrygo, Vinicius

Prediction

In this match, we will give preference to the guests, who are in great form, with the youngsters having a good chance to prove their worth. In addition, RB Leipzig has severe problems in defence, as Augsburg demonstrated a few days ago. We do not rule out a peaceful outcome, but we have more faith in Madrid’s success.

How to live stream RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid online

ChannelQualityLanguage
Live StreamHDENG

Real Madrid upcoming schedule

October 2022

Tue, Oct 25RB LeipzigvsReal MadridChampions League
Sun, Oct 30Real MadridvsGironaSpanish LaLiga

November 2022

Wed, Nov 2Real MadridvsCelticChampions League
Sun, Nov 6Rayo VallecanovsReal MadridSpanish LaLiga
Wed, Nov 9Real MadridvsCádizSpanish LaLiga

December 2022

Sat, Dec 31Real ValladolidvsReal MadridSpanish LaLiga

January 2023

Sun, Jan 8VillarrealvsReal MadridSpanish LaLiga
Tue, Jan 10Real MadridvsValenciaSpanish Supercopa
Sat, Jan 14Real MadridvsValenciaSpanish LaLiga
Sun, Jan 22Athletic ClubvsReal MadridSpanish LaLiga
Sun, Jan 29Real MadridvsReal SociedadSpanish LaLiga

February 2023

Sun, Feb 5MallorcavsReal MadridSpanish LaLiga
Sun, Feb 12Real MadridvsElcheSpanish LaLiga
Sun, Feb 19OsasunavsReal MadridSpanish LaLiga
Sun, Feb 26Real MadridvsAtletico MadridSpanish LaLiga

March 2023

Sun, Mar 5Real BetisvsReal MadridSpanish LaLiga
Sun, Mar 12Real MadridvsEspanyolSpanish LaLiga
Sun, Mar 19BarcelonavsReal MadridSpanish LaLiga

April 2023

Sun, Apr 2Real MadridvsReal ValladolidSpanish LaLiga
Sun, Apr 9Real MadridvsVillarrealSpanish LaLiga
Sun, Apr 16CádizvsReal MadridSpanish LaLiga
Sun, Apr 23Real MadridvsCelta VigoSpanish LaLiga
Wed, Apr 26GironavsReal MadridSpanish LaLiga
Sun, Apr 30Real MadridvsAlmeríaSpanish LaLiga

May 2023

Wed, May 3Real SociedadvsReal MadridSpanish LaLiga
Sun, May 14Real MadridvsGetafeSpanish LaLiga
Sun, May 21ValenciavsReal MadridSpanish LaLiga
Wed, May 24Real MadridvsRayo VallecanoSpanish LaLiga
Sun, May 28SevillavsReal MadridSpanish LaLiga

June 2023

Sun, Jun 4Real MadridvsAthletic ClubSpanish LaLiga