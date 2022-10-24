How to watch RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid: TV channel, live stream, kick-off time

Current Champions League winners Real Madrid will face Germany’s Leipzig on 25 October. The meeting of the fifth round of the group stage will take place in Germany at the Red Bull Arena and will begin at 20.00 UK time. Renowned Italian referee Daniele Orsato will officiate it.
RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid date & kick-off time
- Competition: UEFA Champions League
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 25, 2022
- Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig
Where to watch RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid on TV
- UK: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport 6
- USA: Paramount+, VIX+
- Canada: DAZN
- Australia: Stan Sport
- Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Team news
RB Leipzig has rebounded from two defeats in their opening UEFA Champions League games and remains in contention for a playoff spot. Should they beat today’s opponents, the Bulls can move into first place in the standings. Before this game, the home side had two successful matches and six points, corresponding to the second position in the standings. Six goals were scored, while Leipzig’s representatives conceded even more.
Dramatic was the team’s encounter on Saturday, when, after losing by two goals with one minute to go in regulation time, the Red Bulls hit Augsburg twice in one minute to extend their unbeaten streak to seven. In 11 rounds, they have won and drawn four games each, and they are only eighth in the table. We cannot forget the strong start in the German Cup, where they beat Hamburg 4-0 in the first leg.
Sad news struck the team – one of the club’s owners, Dietrich Mateschitz, passed away last weekend.
Madrid has already booked their place in the Champions League play-offs for the 26th time in a row. However, Real Madrid will try to extend their unbeaten streak in the current competition with three wins and a 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk in the last leg, which came in the 97th minute. Furthermore, the Spanish side has conceded just twice.
Carlo Ancelotti rested new Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, with 23 players set to depart for Germany, capable of breaking any opponent. In the La Liga standings, Sevilla had little hope of success in the last leg when they managed to level the game, but Lucas and Valverde sealed the winner within two minutes, allowing the Real to retain first place in the standings.
RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid lineups
RB Leipzig’s possible starting lineup:
Blaswich; Simakan, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum; Haidara, Schlager; Szoboszlai, Nkunku, Werner; A Silva
Real Madrid’s possible starting lineup:
Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Kroos; Asensio, Rodrygo, Vinicius
Prediction
In this match, we will give preference to the guests, who are in great form, with the youngsters having a good chance to prove their worth. In addition, RB Leipzig has severe problems in defence, as Augsburg demonstrated a few days ago. We do not rule out a peaceful outcome, but we have more faith in Madrid’s success.
Real Madrid upcoming schedule
October 2022
|Tue, Oct 25
|RB Leipzig
|vs
|Real Madrid
|Champions League
|Sun, Oct 30
|Real Madrid
|vs
|Girona
|Spanish LaLiga
November 2022
|Wed, Nov 2
|Real Madrid
|vs
|Celtic
|Champions League
|Sun, Nov 6
|Rayo Vallecano
|vs
|Real Madrid
|Spanish LaLiga
|Wed, Nov 9
|Real Madrid
|vs
|Cádiz
|Spanish LaLiga
December 2022
|Sat, Dec 31
|Real Valladolid
|vs
|Real Madrid
|Spanish LaLiga
January 2023
|Sun, Jan 8
|Villarreal
|vs
|Real Madrid
|Spanish LaLiga
|Tue, Jan 10
|Real Madrid
|vs
|Valencia
|Spanish Supercopa
|Sat, Jan 14
|Real Madrid
|vs
|Valencia
|Spanish LaLiga
|Sun, Jan 22
|Athletic Club
|vs
|Real Madrid
|Spanish LaLiga
|Sun, Jan 29
|Real Madrid
|vs
|Real Sociedad
|Spanish LaLiga
February 2023
|Sun, Feb 5
|Mallorca
|vs
|Real Madrid
|Spanish LaLiga
|Sun, Feb 12
|Real Madrid
|vs
|Elche
|Spanish LaLiga
|Sun, Feb 19
|Osasuna
|vs
|Real Madrid
|Spanish LaLiga
|Sun, Feb 26
|Real Madrid
|vs
|Atletico Madrid
|Spanish LaLiga
March 2023
|Sun, Mar 5
|Real Betis
|vs
|Real Madrid
|Spanish LaLiga
|Sun, Mar 12
|Real Madrid
|vs
|Espanyol
|Spanish LaLiga
|Sun, Mar 19
|Barcelona
|vs
|Real Madrid
|Spanish LaLiga
April 2023
|Sun, Apr 2
|Real Madrid
|vs
|Real Valladolid
|Spanish LaLiga
|Sun, Apr 9
|Real Madrid
|vs
|Villarreal
|Spanish LaLiga
|Sun, Apr 16
|Cádiz
|vs
|Real Madrid
|Spanish LaLiga
|Sun, Apr 23
|Real Madrid
|vs
|Celta Vigo
|Spanish LaLiga
|Wed, Apr 26
|Girona
|vs
|Real Madrid
|Spanish LaLiga
|Sun, Apr 30
|Real Madrid
|vs
|Almería
|Spanish LaLiga
May 2023
|Wed, May 3
|Real Sociedad
|vs
|Real Madrid
|Spanish LaLiga
|Sun, May 14
|Real Madrid
|vs
|Getafe
|Spanish LaLiga
|Sun, May 21
|Valencia
|vs
|Real Madrid
|Spanish LaLiga
|Wed, May 24
|Real Madrid
|vs
|Rayo Vallecano
|Spanish LaLiga
|Sun, May 28
|Sevilla
|vs
|Real Madrid
|Spanish LaLiga
June 2023
|Sun, Jun 4
|Real Madrid
|vs
|Athletic Club
|Spanish LaLiga