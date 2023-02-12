Looking for a Real Madrid vs Elche live stream? With our helpful instructions, we’ve got you covered.
Real Madrid hosts Elche in the La Liga at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, 15 February. The two teams will face off at 20:00 UK Time, broadcast on LaLigaTV. Real Madrid has 45 points and is 2nd in the league. Elche has 9 points and is in last place.
Real Madrid vs Elche date & kick-off time
- Competition: La Liga
- Game Day: Wednesday, 15 February 2023
- Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid
How to watch Real Madrid vs Elche on TV
- UK: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV
- USA: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
- Canada: TSN5, TSN+
- Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Optus Sport
- Spain: DAZN LaLiga , DAZN
Where and how to watch Real Madrid live
Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.
|Worldwide:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US only:
|Watch ESPN+
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial
Team news & facts
- The most common result of matches between Real Madrid and Elche CF is 2-1. 3 matches have ended with this result.
- Karim Benzema is Real Madrid’s top scorer with 9 goals. Pere Milla has scored 6 times for Elche CF.
- During the last 10 meetings, Real Madrid has won 7 times; there have been 3 draws while Elche CF has won 0 times. The goal difference is 22-7 in favour of Real Madrid.
- Vinicius Junior has more yellow cards (5) than any other player at Real Madrid. Gerard Gumbau has collected 6 for Elche CF.
- Last season’s matches: 2-2 (Real Madrid at home) and 1-2 (Elche CF at home).