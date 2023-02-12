Looking for a Real Madrid vs Elche live stream? With our helpful instructions, we’ve got you covered.

Real Madrid hosts Elche in the La Liga at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, 15 February. The two teams will face off at 20:00 UK Time, broadcast on LaLigaTV. Real Madrid has 45 points and is 2nd in the league. Elche has 9 points and is in last place.

Real Madrid vs Elche date & kick-off time

Competition: La Liga

La Liga Game Day: Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Wednesday, 15 February 2023 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

How to watch Real Madrid vs Elche on TV

UK: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV

USA: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Canada: TSN5, TSN+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Optus Sport

Spain: DAZN LaLiga , DAZN

Where and how to watch Real Madrid live

Team news & facts