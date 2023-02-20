HomeMatchRotherham vs Sunderland: kick-off time, how to watch on TV, stream online

Rotherham vs Sunderland: kick-off time, how to watch on TV, stream online

By Time Soccer

Check out how to watch Rotherham United vs Sunderland in the English Championship, including TV details and kick-off time.

Rotherham vs Sunderland

Follow the English Championship match Rotherham vs Sunderland live stream is set for Tuesday, 21 February, at 19:45 UK Time. AESSEAL New York Stadium in Rotherham will host the event. The English Championship game will be broadcasted live on TV in the UK.

What time is Rotherham vs Sunderland kick off?

  • Competition: English Championship
  • Game Day: Tuesday, 21 February 2023
  • Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time
  • Stadium: AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham

Where to watch Rotherham United vs Sunderland

  • UK: 
  • USA: 
  • Canada: 
  • Australia: 

How to watch Rotherham vs Sunderland live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial

Upcoming Matches

Load more

Latest Highlights

Load more
© 2007-2023 Time Soccer