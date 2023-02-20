Check out how to watch Rotherham United vs Sunderland in the English Championship, including TV details and kick-off time.

Follow the English Championship match Rotherham vs Sunderland live stream is set for Tuesday, 21 February, at 19:45 UK Time. AESSEAL New York Stadium in Rotherham will host the event. The English Championship game will be broadcasted live on TV in the UK.

What time is Rotherham vs Sunderland kick off?

Competition: English Championship

English Championship Game Day: Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Tuesday, 21 February 2023 Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

19:45 UK Time Stadium: AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham

Where to watch Rotherham United vs Sunderland

UK:

USA:

Canada:

Australia:

How to watch Rotherham vs Sunderland live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.