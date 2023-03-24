HomeMatch

How to Watch Scotland vs Cyprus: Free Live Stream, TV Channel, Kick-off time

By Time Soccer

Check out how to watch Scotland vs Cyprus in the EURO Qualification, including TV details and kick-off time.

Scotland vs Cyprus

Follow the EURO Qualification match Scotland vs Cyprus live stream is set for Saturday, 25 March 2023, at 14:00 UK time. Hampden Park in Glasgow will host the event. The EURO Qualification game will be broadcasted live on Viaplay in the UK.

Date, kick-off time and venue

  • Game Day: Saturday, 25 March 2023
  • Kick-off: 14:00 UK Time
  • Stadium: Hampden Park, Glasgow

Where to watch Scotland vs Cyprus

  • UK: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK
  • USA: Fox Soccer Plus, VIX+
  • Canada:  DAZN
  • Australia: Optus Sport

How to watch Scotland live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Scotland live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+ $6.99 monthly
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial

