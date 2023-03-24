Check out how to watch Scotland vs Cyprus in the EURO Qualification, including TV details and kick-off time.
Follow the EURO Qualification match Scotland vs Cyprus live stream is set for Saturday, 25 March 2023, at 14:00 UK time. Hampden Park in Glasgow will host the event. The EURO Qualification game will be broadcasted live on Viaplay in the UK.
Date, kick-off time and venue
- Competition: English Premier League
- Game Day: Saturday, 25 March 2023
- Kick-off: 14:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Hampden Park, Glasgow
Where to watch Scotland vs Cyprus
- UK: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK
- USA: Fox Soccer Plus, VIX+
- Canada: DAZN
- Australia: Optus Sport
How to watch Scotland live
Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Scotland live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.
|Worldwide:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US only:
|Watch ESPN+ $6.99 monthly
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial