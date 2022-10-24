Sevilla vs Copenhagen time, TV channel, live stream, lineups

The UEFA Champions League match Sevilla vs Copenhagen live stream is set for Tuesday, 25 October 2022, at 17:45 UK time. Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan will host the event.

BT Sport will air the Champions League match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

When is Sevilla vs Copenhagen? What time is the kick-off?

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Tuesday, October 18, 2022 Kick-off: 18:00 UK Time

18:00 UK Time Stadium: Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan

What TV channel is Sevilla vs Copenhagen on and can I live stream it?

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, LiveScore App

USA: Paramount+, VIX+, ViX

Canada: DAZN

Australia: Stan Sport

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sevilla vs Copenhagen lineups

Sevilla’s possible starting lineup:

Bono; Montiel, Gudelj, Marcao, Telles; Delaney, Jordan, Torres; Gomez, Mir, Lamela

Copenhagen’s possible starting lineup:

Grabara; Khocholava, Boilesen, Jensen; Jalert, Mukairu, Lerager, Kristiansen; Haraldsson, Claesson, Daramy

