Sevilla vs Copenhagen time, TV channel, live stream, lineups

Here’s how to watch the Sevilla vs Copenhagen live stream online, wherever you are.

Sevilla vs Copenhagen

The UEFA Champions League match Sevilla vs Copenhagen live stream is set for Tuesday, 25 October 2022, at 17:45 UK time. Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan will host the event.
BT Sport will air the Champions League match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

When is Sevilla vs Copenhagen? What time is the kick-off?

  • Competition: UEFA Champions League
  • Game Day: Tuesday, October 18, 2022
  • Kick-off: 18:00 UK Time
  • Stadium: Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan

What TV channel is Sevilla vs Copenhagen on and can I live stream it?

  • UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, LiveScore App
  • USA: Paramount+, VIX+, ViX
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Australia: Stan Sport
  • Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sevilla vs Copenhagen lineups

Sevilla’s possible starting lineup:
Bono; Montiel, Gudelj, Marcao, Telles; Delaney, Jordan, Torres; Gomez, Mir, Lamela

Copenhagen’s possible starting lineup:
Grabara; Khocholava, Boilesen, Jensen; Jalert, Mukairu, Lerager, Kristiansen; Haraldsson, Claesson, Daramy

Sevilla streaming links

ChannelQualityLanguage
Live StreamHDENG

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch the match online with related broadcast link streams will be placed 15 MIN before the kick-off time. We provide a list of stream links to live matches on one website including Sevilla vs Copenhagen totalsportek, ronaldo7 and etc.

