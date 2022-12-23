Southampton vs Brighton: stream links, TV channel, kick-off time

The English Premier League match Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream is set for Monday, 26 December 2022, at 15:00 UK time. St. Mary’s Stadium in Southampton will host the event.

Amazon Prime Video will air the Premier League match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

When is the next Southampton game on TV?

Next Game: Southampton vs Brighton

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Game Day: Monday, 26 December 2022

Monday, 26 December 2022 Kick-off: 15:00 UK Time

15:00 UK Time Stadium: St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

What channel is the Southampton game on

UK: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video USA: Peacock

Peacock Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Southampton streaming links

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Southampton live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Channel Quality Language Live Stream HD ENG

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch the match online with related broadcast link streams will be placed 15 MIN before the kick-off time. We provide a list of stream links to live matches on one website including Southampton vs Brighton totalsportek, ronaldo7 and etc.