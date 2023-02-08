Here’s all the key information on the match, including kickoff time, live streaming, TV channels and lineups.

Follow the Premier League match Southampton vs Wolves live stream is set for Saturday, 11 February 2023, at 15:00 UK Time. St. Mary’s Stadium in Southampton will host the event.

What time is Southampton vs Wolves kick off?

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Game Day: Saturday, 11 February 2023

Saturday, 11 February 2023 Kick-off: 15:00 UK Time

15:00 UK Time Stadium: St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Is Southampton vs Wolves on TV?

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on TV or available for streaming.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the UNIVERSO, USA Network.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Where and how to watch Southampton vs Wolves live

Teams facts

Southampton FC wins 20% of halftimes, Wolverhampton Wanderers wins 30%.

Did you know that Southampton FC scores 24% of their goals between minutes 61-75?

The most common result of matches between Southampton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers is 2-0. 4 matches have ended with this result.

In their last meeting Wolverhampton Wanderers won by 1 goal.

When Wolverhampton Wanderers leads 0-1 away, they win in 41% of their matches.

Southampton vs Wolves lineups

Southampton possible starting lineup:

McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Minamino; Adams, Ings

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady, Kilman; Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Traore, Willian Jose, Neto