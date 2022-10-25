Tottenham vs Sporting CP: live stream and how to watch Champions League game online

Find out how, where, and when you can watch the UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sporting CP for free from anywhere in the world. Hotspur vs Sporting will face off in a UEFA Champions League clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 26 October 2022 at 20:00 UK Time. The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event.

When is the next Tottenham game on TV?

Next Game: Tottenham vs Sporting CP

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Wednesday, October 26, 2022 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

What channel is the Hotspur game on

UK: BT Sport Ultimate, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3

USA: VIX+, Paramount+

VIX+, Paramount+ Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Stan Sport

Tottenham Hotspur streaming links

Channel Quality Language Live Stream HD ENG

Tottenham Hotspur Upcoming Matches

October 2022

Wed, Oct 26 Tottenham vs Sporting CP Champions League Sat, Oct 29 Bournemouth vs Tottenham Premier League

November 2022

Tue, Nov 1 Marseille vs Tottenham Champions League Sat, Nov 5 Tottenham vs Liverpool Premier League Tue, Nov 8 Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Carabao Cup Sat, Nov 12 Tottenham vs Leeds United Premier League

December 2022

Mon, Dec 26 Brentford vs Tottenham Premier League Sat, Dec 31 Tottenham vs Aston Villa Premier League

January 2023

Mon, Jan 2 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Premier League Sat, Jan 14 Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League Sat, Jan 21 Fulham vs Tottenham Premier League

February 2023

Sat, Feb 4 Tottenham vs Manchester City Premier League Sat, Feb 11 Leicester City vs Tottenham Premier League Sat, Feb 18 Tottenham vs West Ham United Premier League Sat, Feb 25 Tottenham vs Chelsea Premier League

March 2023

Sat, Mar 4 Wolves vs Tottenham Premier League Sat, Mar 11 Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Premier League Sat, Mar 18 Southampton vs Tottenham Premier League

April 2023

Sat, Apr 1 Everton vs Tottenham Premier League Sat, Apr 8 Tottenham vs Brighton Premier League Sat, Apr 15 Tottenham vs Bournemouth Premier League Sat, Apr 22 Newcastle United vs Tottenham Premier League Tue, Apr 25 Tottenham vs Manchester United Premier League Sat, Apr 29 Liverpool vs Tottenham Premier League

May 2023