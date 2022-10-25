Tottenham vs Sporting CP: live stream and how to watch Champions League game online

Here’s how to watch the Tottenham vs Sporting CP live stream online, wherever you are.
Find out how, where, and when you can watch the UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sporting CP for free from anywhere in the world. Hotspur vs Sporting will face off in a UEFA Champions League clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 26 October 2022 at 20:00 UK Time. The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event.
When is the next Tottenham game on TV?
- Next Game: Tottenham vs Sporting CP
- Competition: UEFA Champions League
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 26, 2022
- Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
What channel is the Hotspur game on
- UK: BT Sport Ultimate, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3
- USA: VIX+, Paramount+
- Canada: DAZN
- Australia: Stan Sport
Tottenham Hotspur streaming links
Tottenham Hotspur Upcoming Matches
October 2022
|Wed, Oct 26
|Tottenham
|vs
|Sporting CP
|Champions League
|Sat, Oct 29
|Bournemouth
|vs
|Tottenham
|Premier League
November 2022
|Tue, Nov 1
|Marseille
|vs
|Tottenham
|Champions League
|Sat, Nov 5
|Tottenham
|vs
|Liverpool
|Premier League
|Tue, Nov 8
|Nottingham Forest
|vs
|Tottenham
|Carabao Cup
|Sat, Nov 12
|Tottenham
|vs
|Leeds United
|Premier League
December 2022
|Mon, Dec 26
|Brentford
|vs
|Tottenham
|Premier League
|Sat, Dec 31
|Tottenham
|vs
|Aston Villa
|Premier League
January 2023
|Mon, Jan 2
|Crystal Palace
|vs
|Tottenham
|Premier League
|Sat, Jan 14
|Tottenham
|vs
|Arsenal
|Premier League
|Sat, Jan 21
|Fulham
|vs
|Tottenham
|Premier League
February 2023
|Sat, Feb 4
|Tottenham
|vs
|Manchester City
|Premier League
|Sat, Feb 11
|Leicester City
|vs
|Tottenham
|Premier League
|Sat, Feb 18
|Tottenham
|vs
|West Ham United
|Premier League
|Sat, Feb 25
|Tottenham
|vs
|Chelsea
|Premier League
March 2023
|Sat, Mar 4
|Wolves
|vs
|Tottenham
|Premier League
|Sat, Mar 11
|Tottenham
|vs
|Nottingham Forest
|Premier League
|Sat, Mar 18
|Southampton
|vs
|Tottenham
|Premier League
April 2023
|Sat, Apr 1
|Everton
|vs
|Tottenham
|Premier League
|Sat, Apr 8
|Tottenham
|vs
|Brighton
|Premier League
|Sat, Apr 15
|Tottenham
|vs
|Bournemouth
|Premier League
|Sat, Apr 22
|Newcastle United
|vs
|Tottenham
|Premier League
|Tue, Apr 25
|Tottenham
|vs
|Manchester United
|Premier League
|Sat, Apr 29
|Liverpool
|vs
|Tottenham
|Premier League
May 2023
|Sat, May 6
|Tottenham
|vs
|Crystal Palace
|Premier League
|Sat, May 13
|Aston Villa
|vs
|Tottenham
|Premier League
|Sat, May 20
|Tottenham
|vs
|Brentford
|Premier League
|Sun, May 28
|Leeds United
|vs
|Tottenham
|Premier League