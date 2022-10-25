Tottenham vs Sporting CP: live stream and how to watch Champions League game online

HomeMatchTottenham vs Sporting CP: live stream and how to watch Champions League...

Find out how, where, and when you can watch the UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sporting CP for free from anywhere in the world. Hotspur vs Sporting will face off in a UEFA Champions League clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 26 October 2022 at 20:00 UK Time. The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event.

When is the next Tottenham game on TV?

  • Next Game: Tottenham vs Sporting CP
  • Competition: UEFA Champions League
  • Game Day: Wednesday, October 26, 2022
  • Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
  • Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

What channel is the Hotspur game on

  • UK: BT Sport Ultimate, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3
  • USA: VIX+, Paramount+
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Australia: Stan Sport

Tottenham Hotspur streaming links

Tottenham Hotspur Upcoming Matches

October 2022

Wed, Oct 26TottenhamvsSporting CPChampions League
Sat, Oct 29BournemouthvsTottenhamPremier League

November 2022

Tue, Nov 1MarseillevsTottenhamChampions League
Sat, Nov 5TottenhamvsLiverpoolPremier League
Tue, Nov 8Nottingham ForestvsTottenhamCarabao Cup
Sat, Nov 12TottenhamvsLeeds UnitedPremier League

December 2022

Mon, Dec 26BrentfordvsTottenhamPremier League
Sat, Dec 31TottenhamvsAston VillaPremier League

January 2023

Mon, Jan 2Crystal PalacevsTottenhamPremier League
Sat, Jan 14TottenhamvsArsenalPremier League
Sat, Jan 21FulhamvsTottenhamPremier League

February 2023

Sat, Feb 4TottenhamvsManchester CityPremier League
Sat, Feb 11Leicester CityvsTottenhamPremier League
Sat, Feb 18TottenhamvsWest Ham UnitedPremier League
Sat, Feb 25TottenhamvsChelseaPremier League

March 2023

Sat, Mar 4WolvesvsTottenhamPremier League
Sat, Mar 11TottenhamvsNottingham ForestPremier League
Sat, Mar 18SouthamptonvsTottenhamPremier League

April 2023

Sat, Apr 1EvertonvsTottenhamPremier League
Sat, Apr 8TottenhamvsBrighton Premier League
Sat, Apr 15TottenhamvsBournemouthPremier League
Sat, Apr 22Newcastle UnitedvsTottenhamPremier League
Tue, Apr 25TottenhamvsManchester UnitedPremier League
Sat, Apr 29LiverpoolvsTottenhamPremier League

May 2023

Sat, May 6TottenhamvsCrystal PalacePremier League
Sat, May 13Aston VillavsTottenhamPremier League
Sat, May 20TottenhamvsBrentfordPremier League
Sun, May 28Leeds UnitedvsTottenhamPremier League

