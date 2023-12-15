Arsenal vs Brighton: Premier League Clash Prediction, live stream, kick-off time

In the upcoming 17th round of the English Premier League, Arsenal will face Brighton. It’s anticipated that the Gunners won’t have an easy match, but a favourable outcome for the home team is still expected.

Emirates Stadium, London

Arsenal continued a recent trend in the Premier League, succumbing to a 0-1 defeat against Aston Villa in their last outing. Additionally, they settled for a 1-1 draw against PSV in the Champions League’s final round. These games might not indicate the club’s overall form despite these results. The European Cup group stage draw didn’t alter Arsenal’s position, securing their progression to the playoffs in the top spot. Moreover, they recently embarked on a streak of victories in the Premier League.

In the league standings, Arsenal trails only one point behind the leading team, Liverpool, due to their recent defeat. However, Aston Villa and Manchester City are also close behind the top spots. Therefore, the end of December promises an intriguing race in the Premier League.

Brighton consistently maintains a close position in the Premier League standings, holding the eighth spot with 26 points. The team is only marginally behind a couple of rivals higher up the table. Despite their occasional loss, such as to Chelsea (2-3), Graham Potter’s team has managed to secure points in most other encounters.

Brighton also participated in a European competition this week, playing a day later than Arsenal in the Europa League against Marseille. They emerged victorious with a 1-0 win, securing their place in the tournament’s playoffs.

PSV vs Arsenal date & kick-off time

Competition: Premier League

Premier League Game Day: Sunday, 17 December 2023

Sunday, 17 December 2023 Kick-off Time : 14:00 UK Time

: 14:00 UK Time Stadium: Emirates Stadium, London

Where to watch Arsenal vs Brighton

The Arsenal vs Brighton match will not be available for live broadcast on TV in the UK. Originally slated for Saturday at 3 pm, the game was rescheduled due to Brighton’s involvement in European competitions on Thursday. As a result, the match has not been selected for live television coverage.

Arsenal vs Brighton Prediction

While Brighton poses a challenge, we believe Arsenal has a more substantial chance of winning. Arteta’s team boasts a higher level and has more time to prepare for this clash.

Based on the teams’ recent form, injuries and history of meetings, a close encounter is expected. Despite injuries to key players, Arsenal may have an advantage playing on their home pitch and will probably win 2-1. This match promises a dynamic game; both teams can showcase their skills.

Arsenal vs Brighton match odds

Arsenal: 40/85

Brighton: 18/5

Draw: 11/2