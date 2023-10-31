Ballon d’Or 2023: Lionel Messi wins 8th Ballon d’Or award

Lionel Messi won the 2023 Ballon d’Or, his record-extending eighth award. He beat out Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to claim the Golden Ball at a ceremony in Paris on October 30, 2023.

Messi had a memorable and unique 2022-23 season, finally winning the World Cup with Argentina after many years of trying. He was also named the player of the tournament, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in seven matches.

In addition to his World Cup success, Messi also had a strong season at club level for Paris Saint-Germain. He scored 30 goals and provided 20 assists in 46 appearances in all competitions.

Messi’s Ballon d’Or win is a testament to his incredible talent and longevity. He is now widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, and his eighth Ballon d’Or award is further proof of that.

Here is the top 3 of the 2023 Ballon d’Or rankings: