As the 2022/2023 Premier League season draws close, it’s time to reflect on the outstanding talents gracing the best Premier League players. With a plethora of exceptional performers, selecting the best players is no easy task. This article presents a comprehensive ranking of the top Premier League players of 2023, carefully curated by experienced sportswriters. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the rankings and celebrate the footballing brilliance on display in the world’s most exciting league.

Best Premier League players of 2022-23



At the top of our list is the Belgian maestro, Kevin De Bruyne. De Bruyne is one of the best midfielders in the world. His impeccable passing range, vision, and technical ability make him the epitome of a modern-day midfield genius. De Bruyne’s exceptional performances were instrumental in dominating Manchester City’s matches, helping them win the Premier League title again.

Club: Manchester City

Manchester City Appearances: 242

242 Goals: 64

64 Assists: 104

104 Trophies: 4 Premier League titles, 6 League Cups, 1 FA Cup, 1 Community Shield, 1 UEFA Champions League, 1 UEFA Super Cup



De Bruyne’s individual awards

PFA Player of the Year: 2019-20

2019-20 FWA Footballer of the Year: 2019-20

2019-20 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year: 2021

2021 FIFA FIFPro World XI: 2019, 2020, 2021

2019, 2020, 2021 UEFA Team of the Year: 2019, 2020, 2021

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland, Manchester City

Erling Haaland broke the record for the most goals in a single Premier League season on May 3, 2023, when he scored his 35th goal in a 3-0 victory over West Ham. The previous record was held by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole, who both scored 34 goals in a season. Haaland’s goalscoring record is even more impressive considering that he only played in 31 games. He averaged more than one goal per game, which is an incredible feat. Haaland’s goalscoring record is a testament to his incredible talent. He is one of the most feared strikers in the world and he is sure to continue to break records in the years to come.

Erling Haaland of Norway won the Golden Boot at the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship with 9 goals. He was followed by Rafael Leao of Portugal with 8 goals, and Moise Kean of Italy with 7 goals.

Club: Manchester City

Manchester City Appearances: 33

33 Goals: 36

36 Assists: 7

7 Trophies: 1 Premier League title

Erling Haaland individual awards

Golden Boy Award: 2020

2020 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Golden Boot: 2019

2019 FIFA FIFPro World XI: 2022

2022 UEFA Team of the Year: 2022

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool

Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah has continued mesmerising fans with his electrifying pace and clinical finishing. His goal-scoring prowess has been unparalleled in the Premier League, making him a nightmare for opposition defences. Salah’s ability to consistently find the back of the net has propelled Liverpool’s resurgence and firmly secured his place among the league’s elite.

Club: Liverpool

Liverpool Appearances: 254

254 Goals: 156

156 Assists: 63

63 Trophies: 1 Premier League title, 1 UEFA Champions League title, 1 FIFA Club World Cup, 1 UEFA Super Cup, 1 FA Cup, 1 League Cup

Mohamed Salah individual awards

Premier League Golden Boot: 2017-18, 2018-19, 2021-22

2017-18, 2018-19, 2021-22 FWA Footballer of the Year: 2017-18

2017-18 PFA Players’ Player of the Year: 2017-18

2017-18 African Footballer of the Year: 2017, 2018

2017, 2018 FIFA FIFPro World XI: 2018, 2019

2018, 2019 UEFA Team of the Year: 2018, 2019, 2022

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur’s talismanic striker, Harry Kane, is undoubtedly one of the most complete forwards in world football. His lethal finishing, intelligent movement, and exceptional passing ability have made him a nightmare for defenders. Kane’s consistency in front of the goal and all-around contributions to the team earned him a well-deserved spot in the top three.

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur Appearances: 319

319 Goals: 211

211 Assists: 46

46 Trophies: 0

Harry Kane’s individual awards

Premier League Golden Boot: 2015-16, 2016-17, 2020-21

2015-16, 2016-17, 2020-21 FWA Footballer of the Year: 2016-17

2016-17 PFA Players’ Player of the Year: 2016-17

2016-17 PFA Young Player of the Year: 2014-15

2014-15 England Player of the Year: 2015, 2016, 2017, 2020

2015, 2016, 2017, 2020 FIFA FIFPro World XI: 2017, 2018

2017, 2018 UEFA Team of the Year: 2017, 2018

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes’ impact on Manchester United since his arrival in 2020 has been nothing short of remarkable. The Portuguese playmaker possesses a unique ability to dictate the tempo of matches, creating chances with his incisive passing and clinical finishing. Fernandes’ influence on the field has been pivotal to Manchester United’s resurgence as genuine title contenders.

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Ruben Dias, Manchester City

Ruben Dias, the Portuguese central defender, has quickly established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League. Since joining Manchester City in 2020, Dias has transformed their backline, providing composure, leadership, and exceptional defensive abilities. His commanding presence and reading of the game make him crucial to City’s success.

N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea)

N’Golo Kanté, Chelsea

N’Golo Kanté’s tireless work rate, exceptional ball-winning skills, and ability to dictate the tempo of midfield battles make him a true gem in the Premier League. The French midfielder’s immense contributions have been instrumental in Chelsea’s success, providing solidity and dynamism in the heart of their midfield.

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Phil Foden, Manchester City

Phil Foden has emerged as one of the brightest young talents in English football. The Manchester City prodigy possesses a sublime first touch, exceptional dribbling skills, and a knack for scoring crucial goals. Foden’s rapid development and ability to influence matches at such a young age make him a player to watch for years.

The Premier League is a stage for footballing brilliance, and the 2022/2023 season has seen some truly exceptional performances. The players mentioned above have stood out among their peers with their consistent displays of skill, technique, and determination. Whether it’s the mesmerising creativity of Kevin De Bruyne, the goal-scoring exploits of Mohamed Salah, or the all-around brilliance of Harry Kane, these individuals have left an indelible mark on the Premier League.

While the rankings above reflect the opinions of these experts, they are subjective in nature, as the beauty of football lies in its diversity and the varying perspectives it evokes. Nevertheless, there is no denying the immense talent possessed by these players, who have undoubtedly made the Premier League a spectacle to behold.

These are just a few of the many great players who played in the Premier League in 2022-23. The league is full of talent and it is always exciting to watch.