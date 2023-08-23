Can Braga Halt Panathinaikos in the Champions League Qualification Final?

In the forthcoming final of the Champions League qualification, the Portuguese side Braga is set to go head-to-head against Greece’s Panathinaikos. The clash is scheduled for August 23rd at 20:00 UK time. Let’s delve into the match preview, odds, and statistics for the meeting between Braga and Panathinaikos.

Sporting Braga

Hailing from Braga in northern Portugal, the team relatively easily navigated through one phase of the prestigious European club tournament’s qualification. Facing off against Serbian club Bačka Topola, Braga secured victories in both legs (3:0, 4:1), displaying their dominance.

Additionally, the “Red-Whites” participated in two matches during the current season of the Portuguese championship. Initially suffering an unexpected home defeat to Famalicão, they swiftly rebounded with an away victory over Chaves. Consequently, they have accumulated three points, scoring five goals while conceding three.

Reflecting on the previous season, Braga secured the third spot, amassing 78 points across 34 matches, trailing behind Benfica and Porto by nine and seven points, respectively.

However, in the most recent edition of the Portuguese Cup, Arthur Jorge’s squad advanced to the final, ousting Benfica in the quarter-finals. Despite their spirited efforts, Braga fell short in the showdown against Porto (0-2), unable to clinch victory.

Panathinaikos

The Athens-based team is yet to commence their campaign in the domestic championship and cup tournaments, as the kickoff is slated for the upcoming week. However, Panathinaikos has already progressed through two qualification stages en route to the Champions League group stage.

Initially, the Greens overcame the challenge posed by Ukrainian side Dnipro-1 with relative ease (3:1, 2:2). Subsequently, they faced a more challenging test against French outfit Marseille, ultimately securing passage in a dramatic penalty shootout (1:0, 1:2, penalties 5:3).

Reviewing the previous season, Panathinaikos clinched victory in the regular Greek championship. Nonetheless, they fell short in the playoffs against AEK. Accumulating 78 points over 36 rounds, the Athens-based team finished five points adrift of AEK while maintaining a five-point lead over third-placed Olympiacos.

In the previous iteration of the Greek Cup, Ivan Jovanovic’s contingent advanced to the quarter-finals before succumbing to defeat against PAOK (0:2, 1:1).

Prediction

Braga holds the status of the favoured side. According to our forecast and betting odds, Braga is expected to emerge victorious in the initial match. We are also inclined to wager on the possibility of both teams netting three goals throughout the game.