When the deal for Mykhailo Mudryk was closed, it seemed that Chelsea would stop there – the Londoners had already spent vast sums of money in two transfer windows. Only the Ukrainian cost €70+30 million. According to recent insiders, the Aristocrats are fully living up to their nickname – they are back in negotiations for Enzo Fernandez from Benfica.

Even PSG are spending less. In comparison, Paris Saint-Germain, the top transfer favourite, have spent €147.5m this season. Chelsea has already spent over €460m on reinforcements, 178.5m of which was spent during the winter.

The Argentinian midfielder has been on the sidelines since December – they had available funds for a top-tier transfer then. With Liverpool and Newcastle United struggling for the new World Cup champion, the fee would hardly be below €100 million. So it came out – the Merseysiders made an offer of €100 million, the Magpies increased it to €120, and the Londoners had to respond with even more favourable terms. Then, it was reported that the sides agreed on a compensation of €127 million, with the Argentine having already negotiated the contract terms.

At the same time, the Blues have become involved in the battle for another young talent – Shakhtar winger Mykhailo Mudryk, who Arsenal wanted. The desire to prevent the reinforcement of their nearest neighbours has resulted in the Aristocrats paying out €100 million.

In addition, the British paid Monaco €38 million for centre-back Benoit Badiashil, loaned Felix for €11 million, and spent $12 million each to sign Andrei Santos and David Fofana.

The Londoners are rumoured to be keeping up with Benfica and are keen to make another attempt to acquire Fernandes. The Portuguese are not reducing their demands.

Head coach Graham Potter insists on strengthening the centre-back line and the club has failed to buy Moises Caicedo from Brighton. It has limited the Blues’ options – and they have decided to prepare a new offer for Benfica. According to recent rumours, the London bosses are ready to give the Eagles €100 million and several players in exchange for Fernandez.

The Portuguese side’s position is unchanged, with the only option acceptable to them being to pay at least the amount mentioned in the contract. They are talking about €120 million. Now such compensation is a big problem for the English side.

The Londoners have a week to finalise the deal’s details with Benfica and sign Enzo Fernandes. But in the conditions the Aristocrats have created for themselves, a potential transfer would bring more headaches than benefits.