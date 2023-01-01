Cristiano Ronaldo signs with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr

Al-Nassr has announced the transfer of the 37-year-old Portugal forward.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially joined the Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. The contract runs until 2025 and the Portuguese’s salary will be the highest in football history.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner and European champion have signed the biggest contract in football history with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr club.

Ronaldo will turn 38 in February and has signed a 2.5-year contract. Cristiano wanted to stay in Europe but after Portugal’s World Cup fiasco, scandalous interview, and his departure from Manchester United, there were no offers in the old world. No one wanted to get involved with the scandalous star.

In Saudi Arabia, the offer was not stingy – $200 million per year, almost $17 million per month, 23 thousand per hour, or seven dollars per second. However, such a fee is not only and not even so much for Ronaldo’s ability to kick a ball. The Portuguese are heading to the Arabian Peninsula to promote the kingdom’s bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

The most amazing transfer in history was presented in the banalest and cheapest way possible – with a single photo: Cristiano, in a black T-shirt and sports trousers, holding his new club’s shirt against a grey wall.

Al-Nassr translates as a victory, and it is with victories that Ronaldo is associated. But things have not gone well for the club in recent years. The capital side has won just three league titles in the 21st century.

Meanwhile, even Ronaldo’s iconic status is no guarantee of a place in the squad. The club already has two strikers, the Cameroonian Vincent Aboubakar and the Brazilian Talisca. Renowned French specialist Rudi Garcia coaches the team.

Cristiano is not the only one, but undoubtedly the brightest star of the Saudi championship. The main intrigue lies in how Ronaldo himself will take on a new challenge in his career, whether he can ignite the club, and the league and convince FIFA to give the World Cup to Saudi Arabia. Or will he burn out all around him, as he did at Manchester United?