Cyprus vs Norway: kick-off time, how to watch on TV, stream online

Cyprus faces a tough challenge as they host Norway in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Thursday, October 12. Cyprus has struggled in Group A, losing all five of their games, including a heavy 6-0 defeat against Spain in their last match. Their offensive struggles are evident, as they’ve failed to score in their last two games.

AEK Arena

In contrast, Norway is in better form, having won their last two qualifiers. In their previous match, they secured a 2-1 victory over Georgia with goals from Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland in the first half. This sets the stage for an interesting clash between the two teams with differing recent performances.

Cyprus vs Norway date & kick-off time

Competition: EURO Qualification

EURO Qualification Game Day: Thursday, 12 October 2023

Thursday, 12 October 2023 Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

Stadium: AEK Arena – George Karapatakis

Where to watch Cyprus vs Norway

UK: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 2

Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 2 USA: ViX

ViX Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Cyprus: RIK 1

RIK 1 Norway: TV 2 Direkte, TV 2 Play

Cyprus vs Norway predicted lineups

Cyprus possible starting lineup: Mall; Karo, Gogic, Laifis; Andreou, Kyriakou, Ioannou, Kousoulos, Correia; Kastanos, Sotiriou

Norway possible starting lineup: Nyland; Ajer, Strandberg, Ostigard, Meling; Odegaard, Berg, Aursnes; Larsen, Haaland, Nusa

Prediction

Cyprus is enduring a challenging 2023 with no wins in their last six games, resulting in five defeats. They have struggled defensively, conceding 19 goals while only managing to find the net four times. Furthermore, their home record in European qualifiers has been underwhelming, with just one win in their last ten matches.

On the other hand, Norway is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak across different competitions, all of which were home fixtures. This winning momentum follows a slower start, where they failed to secure a win in their first three qualifiers.

While Norway is dealing with a couple of player absences due to injury and illness, they still possess a strong and capable squad. Given their historical 100% success rate against Cyprus and their overall squad quality, it’s reasonable to expect them to clinch a comfortable victory in this matchup.

Prediction: Cyprus 1-3 Norway