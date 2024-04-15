EPL Title Race Heats Up as Manchester United Challenge Liverpool

MU are bright individuals without a mentor

These guys lack managers – a head coach and a sporting director. However, on the basis of a rich MU, they can create a great team. For now, they are only capable of shooting. But the personalities are interesting. Goalkeeper Onana reached the Champions League final and earned an invitation to Old Trafford by playing at Inter. In the match against Liverpool, he did not enter the game constantly but collected five saves. Bruno Fernandes scored with a very long-range shot – he caught the opponent’s mistake and launched the ball behind the ears of Liverpool goalkeeper Kelleher. And then the MU captain worked all over the pitch. For the sake of a home draw against the Reds, Bruno even worked in the centre of defence.

Young Mainoo found a sweet solution, putting the ball into the far corner from the turn as if he was not a supporting midfielder but Giggs’ godson from the left flank of the attack. Manchester United kept the moral and physical strength to resist the favorite for the whole game. Therefore, after the offensive defeat to Chelsea, when they conceded twice at the end of the game – in the tenth and eleventh added minutes from Palmer, the Mancunians did not get another defeat at Old Trafford. Perhaps for a good reason, as playing a strict number two does not mean the football rules are canceled. Realization is at the forefront. It’s a draw since one of Liverpool’s 22 shots was a goal.

The visitors scored only twice after a series of clear chances. But they didn’t lose, as the lack of cool coaching ideas drowns MU. Ten Hag is not the first month at the club, but at home, they can not take the ball in the end, defending the victory. Also, Eric has made a mess of transfers that can’t be explained. Anthony has not scored a single goal in the EPL after more than three dozen strikes this season. Amrabat is a failed transfer; the footballer is not fit for MU. The choice in favor of Mount remains mysterious. Weak management is dragging it down. Even in the center of defense, they have not found a bunch of defenders of the highest level, and without such guys, it is impossible to win big trophies. So there is no first place.

Liverpool lack strength and experienced leaders

Salah looked tired, although he scored again against MU – he likes to upset his principal rival. Mohamed has a total of 14 goals against long-time foes Liverpool. But the whole team, by its own standards, had a bad match. They chose too trivial solutions. And when they unexpectedly jumped into striking positions, they shot higher, like Luis Diaz. The activity of individual players was memorable, but the loss of the ball canceled out the team’s efforts. Still, the pace of the EPL kills the quality of football. It is impossible with such loads to perform at the same championship level constantly. Even McAllister, who has been magnificent lately, looked much worse.

The match at Old Trafford didn’t tell us anything new about Liverpool. But it did cast doubt on the dream. A team with so many injuries during the season and with a mentor who goes on rest may not make it to the last round in the championship fight. Liverpool can definitely include MU in the list of uncomfortable opponents. The principality of the confrontation set the opponent to fight—confirmation of this – at least a hard roll of Casemiro at the end.

Liverpool are suffering because of a lack of experienced men. When Mane and Firmino were there, they could operate slower than the young Diaz and Nunez, but they chose the rhythm they controlled. The refreshed Reds have flaws; Jones and company are too young to cement the center of the pitch. They took the ball away quickly, and the flanks equally failed to play. Also in favor of MU played in favor of Klopp’s main midfielders. Endo and Szoboszlai did not have the best match and left the field in the second half. Liverpool, well done for returning; they are famous for strong-willed results. But today, the players of MU played well without a coach and helped their club’s foes.

Arteta and Guardiola welcome help from long-time rival

Before the match, it was joked that the two giants of the season, Arsenal and Manchester City, were waiting for help from their historic rival against Liverpool. Manchester United needed a win to dream of fighting for fifth place, a place that could send them into the Champions League. Ten Hag was not satisfied with a draw. However, MU did not win—the team created too few clear chances, not with the help of Liverpool players.

Arteta and Guardiola sleep happy, as the Gunners now share the top spot with Klopp’s team, with 71 points each, and Manchester City are just one point behind. Ten Hag are not fulfilling their objectives – they are not playing in the Champions League play-offs or fighting for the title in the EPL. The Dutchman won’t even get into the Champions League without Tottenham failing. However, with the Dutchman on a bye, because he can be replaced, he helped fans of a real trophy fight.

It’s hard to identify one favourite so far, and even harder to weed out two of the top three, as all are decent and all have made mistakes. Liverpool, of course, can celebrate the league trophy even after a draw at Old Trafford. But in such a tight contest, you don’t want to lose points against an opponent capable of inventing a moment at their own goal on nothing. Chelsea beat MU and Klopp failed to do so. Statistically, a big advantage in favour of the visitors, they were let down by the realisation.