What channel is Ireland Republic vs Greece? Kick-off time, live stream and TV details

The Republic of Ireland and Greece are set to face off in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying Group B match. The game, taking place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, is scheduled to kick off at 7:45 pm UK time on Friday.

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

In what is a crucial match for the Republic of Ireland this Friday, Stephen Kenny’s side will be looking to keep their slim Euro 2024 hopes alive with a victory against Greece in a qualifier in Dublin.

Greece, who currently sit second in the group with nine points, are slight 2/1 outsiders to get the job done on enemy soil.

Ireland Republic vs Greece date & kick-off time

Competition: EURO Qualification

EURO Qualification Game Day: Friday, October 13, 2023

Friday, October 13, 2023 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Where to watch Ireland Republic vs Greece

UK: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK

Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK USA: VIX

VIX Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Ireland: RTE Player, RTE 2, Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

RTE Player, RTE 2, Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1 Greece: Nova Sports Start, Alpha TV

Where and how to watch Ireland Republic vs Greece live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Portugal live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Team News & Squads

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher won’t be available for the Republic of Ireland’s match due to a knee injury. John Egan, Enda Stevens, and Aaron Connolly are also unavailable for the home team. Max O’Leary, Sammie Szmodics, and Liam Scales could feature in the lineup. Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson is expected to lead the line for the Republic of Ireland.

Republic of Ireland possible starting lineup: Bazunu; O’Shea, Collins, Duffy; Doherty, Cullen, Browne, Manning; Ogbene, Idah; Ferguson

Greece will be without George Baldock, who is sidelined with a leg problem. Kostas Fortounis and Anastasios Douvikas have been left out. Liverpool star Kostas Tsimikas is expected to start at right-back.

Greece possible starting lineup: Vlachodimos; Rota, Mavropanos, Chatzidiakos, Tsimikas; Bakasetas, Bouchalakis, Pelkas; Masouras, Pavlidis, Fountas

Prediction: Ireland Republic 1 – 1 Greece