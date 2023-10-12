What channel is Ireland Republic vs Greece? Kick-off time, live stream and TV details

The Republic of Ireland and Greece are set to face off in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying Group B match. The game, taking place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, is scheduled to kick off at 7:45 pm UK time on Friday.
In what is a crucial match for the Republic of Ireland this Friday, Stephen Kenny’s side will be looking to keep their slim Euro 2024 hopes alive with a victory against Greece in a qualifier in Dublin.
Greece, who currently sit second in the group with nine points, are slight 2/1 outsiders to get the job done on enemy soil.
Ireland Republic vs Greece date & kick-off time
- Competition: EURO Qualification
- Game Day: Friday, October 13, 2023
- Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
- Stadium: Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Where to watch Ireland Republic vs Greece
- UK: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK
- USA: VIX
- Canada: DAZN
- Australia: Optus Sport
- Ireland: RTE Player, RTE 2, Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1
- Greece: Nova Sports Start, Alpha TV
Where and how to watch Ireland Republic vs Greece live
Team News & Squads
Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher won’t be available for the Republic of Ireland’s match due to a knee injury. John Egan, Enda Stevens, and Aaron Connolly are also unavailable for the home team. Max O’Leary, Sammie Szmodics, and Liam Scales could feature in the lineup. Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson is expected to lead the line for the Republic of Ireland.
Republic of Ireland possible starting lineup: Bazunu; O’Shea, Collins, Duffy; Doherty, Cullen, Browne, Manning; Ogbene, Idah; Ferguson
Greece will be without George Baldock, who is sidelined with a leg problem. Kostas Fortounis and Anastasios Douvikas have been left out. Liverpool star Kostas Tsimikas is expected to start at right-back.
Greece possible starting lineup: Vlachodimos; Rota, Mavropanos, Chatzidiakos, Tsimikas; Bakasetas, Bouchalakis, Pelkas; Masouras, Pavlidis, Fountas
Prediction: Ireland Republic 1 – 1 Greece