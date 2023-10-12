Italy vs Malta live stream: How to watch EURO Qualification game online

Italy, currently in 2nd place in European Qualifying Group C, will face Malta, currently in 5th place in the same group, on Saturday, October 14th, at the Stadio San Nicola. The match is scheduled to kick off at 19:45 PM (BST).

Stadio Comunale San Nicola, Bari

In their previous encounter, Italy defeated Malta 2-0 with goals scored by Mateo Retegui and Matteo Pessina in the first half, securing the victory for Italy.

Italy’s most recent EURO qualifier saw them triumph over Ukraine with a 2-1 scoreline at the San Siro. Davide Frattesi netted a brace for Italy, while Andriy Yarmolenko scored for Ukraine.

Malta, on the other hand, suffered a 2-0 loss in their last EURO qualifier match against North Macedonia, with goals from Elif Elmas and Jovan Manev sealing the victory and three points for North Macedonia.

Italy vs Malta date & kick-off time

Competition: EURO Qualification

EURO Qualification Game Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Stadio Comunale San Nicola, Bari

Where to watch Italy vs Malta

UK: Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK

Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK USA: Fubo Sports Network, ViX

Fubo Sports Network, ViX Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay

Team News & Squads

Moise Kean has returned to the squad as Ciro Immobile has been ruled out due to injury. Tottenham star Destiny Udogie has also received his first senior call-up for the Azzurri. Kean’s club teammate Guglielmo Vicario might be in contention for a rare international start.

Italy predicted lineup (4-3-3): Vicario; Di Lorenzo, Mancini, Bastoni, Dimarco; Frattesi, Cristante, Barella; Berardi, Scamacca, Zaccagni.

Malta’s squad consists of relatively lesser-known players, and there is just one significant piece of team news for their upcoming trip to Bari this weekend. The visitors will be missing suspended defender Steve Borg, and Cain Attard is expected to take his place in the starting XI.

Malta predicted lineup (3-4-2-1): Bonello; Attard, Pepe, Muscat; Mbong, Guillaumier, Kristensen, Camenzuli; Teuma, Jones; Nwoko.