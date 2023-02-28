Lionel Messi named Best FIFA Men’s Player 2022

PSG striker Lionel Messi has won the FIFA Player of the Year award.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

The 35-year-old won The Best award ahead of Kylian Mbappe (PSG) and Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).

Messi was named FIFA Player of the Year for the second time in his career. Argentina’s Lionel Messi is tied with Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Poland’s Robert Lewandowski for the most The FIFA Best awards.

https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup/status/1630355123573608448

Winners of the other nominations

Best Men’s Team Coach – Lionel Scaloni (Argentina)

– Lionel Scaloni (Argentina) Best goalkeeper of the men’s team – Emiliano Martinez (Argentina/Aston Villa)

– Emiliano Martinez (Argentina/Aston Villa) Best Player – Alexia Putellas (Spain/Barcelona)

– Alexia Putellas (Spain/Barcelona) Best Women’s Team Coach – Sarina Wiegman (England)

– Sarina Wiegman (England) Best goalkeeper of the women’s team – Mary Irps (England/Manchester United).

Winners are selected by a vote of global media representatives, national team coaches and captains, as well as visitors to the FIFA website.

The criteria for selecting nominees for the award were based on results between 8 August 2021 and 18 December 2022.