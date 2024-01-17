Lionel Messi’s FIFA Best Player of the Year Win: Deserved or Debated?

In the dynamic world of football, Lionel Messi, revered as one of the greatest players of all time, recently clinched his third FIFA Best Player of the Year award. This victory, marking his third in the prestigious award’s history, has sparked intense discussions and diverse opinions within the football community.

FIFA Best Player of the Year Win

Messi’s Triumph

Wearing the dual hats of the Argentine national team and Inter Miami, Messi secured The FIFA Best for the third time in his illustrious career, building upon his earlier triumphs in 2019 and 2022. In a field stacked with exceptional talent, including Paris Saint-Germain‘s Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, Messi emerged victorious with a total of 48 points. Notably, he shared this point total with Haaland but secured the award thanks to receiving more votes from national team captains.

Performance Overview

Examining the period leading up to December 19, 2022, Messi’s influence on the pitch was indisputable. The Argentine maestro played a pivotal role in securing PSG’s French championship, added the French Super Cup to his list of achievements, and notably guided Inter Miami to their first-ever trophy – the coveted League Cup. However, it’s crucial to acknowledge that Messi’s triumph with Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar did not factor into the assessment for this specific accolade.

Haaland’s Standout Achievements

Standing as Messi’s main contender for the FIFA Best Player, Erling Haaland left an indelible mark on football in the evaluated period. Haaland spearheaded Manchester City to a historic treble, securing victories in the Champions League, English Premier League (EPL), and FA Cup. His individual accolades were equally impressive, claiming the Golden Boot as the top scorer in the Champions League with a remarkable tally of 12 goals and securing the European Super Cup.

Varied Opinions

The football community witnessed a diverse array of opinions from experts and notable personalities. Gary Lineker, a former Barcelona, Tottenham, and England forward, lauded Messi’s unparalleled career. Juan Ignacio Gallardo, editor-in-chief of Spain’s Marca, defended the subjective nature of the award, emphasizing his unique voting approach. In contrast, Iker Casillas criticized perceived unfairness, and Mikel John Obi asserted that Messi did more to earn the honour. Lothar Matthäus questioned Messi’s current impact at Inter Miami, and Andrei Kanchelskis argued for Messi’s continued dominance in the sport.

Social Media Reactions on FIFA Best Player Win

FC Barcelona, Messi’s longtime club, joined the chorus of congratulations on his official social media account, celebrating his enduring excellence on the football pitch. The sentiment echoed by the club encapsulated the collective acknowledgement of Messi’s extraordinary career.

Lionel Messi’s recent triumph at the FIFA Best Player of the Year has added another accolade to his illustrious collection and reignited discussions on the subjective nature of football awards, leaving fans and pundits alike with much to ponder.