The FA Cup final will witness a clash between Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream on Saturday, June 3. The match is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 UK time. Let’s delve into the match prediction, fixtures, odds, and statistics for the highly anticipated encounter.

Pep Guardiola and Erik ten Hag

Manchester City Predictions

The Citizens commenced their FA Cup campaign in the 1/32 stage of the tournament. They began with a resounding 4-0 victory over Chelsea, followed by a narrow 1-0 triumph against Arsenal. Subsequently, they dismantled Bristol City with a 3-0 win. In the quarter-finals, Manchester City thrashed Burnley 6-0, and in the semi-finals, they triumphed over Sheffield United with a 3-0 scoreline.

Impressively, Josep Guardiola’s side not only won all their FA Cup matches this season, but they did so comfortably without conceding a single goal.

Manchester City has already secured the title in the English Premier League (view highlights video), establishing their dominance. Moreover, they have also advanced to the Champions League final, where they will face Italy’s Inter.

In their most recent fixture, Manchester City suffered an unexpected defeat to Brentford (0-1). Earlier, they had a draw against Brighton (1-1). However, they had previously enjoyed an impressive twelve-match winning streak in the English Premier League.

Manchester United Predictions

Manchester United encountered more challenges on their path to the FA Cup final. In the 1/32 finals, the Red Devils defeated Everton 3-1, followed by convincing victories of 3-1 against Reading and West Ham.

In the quarter-finals, Manchester United overcame Fulham and secured a place in the semi-finals, where they narrowly edged past Brighton in a penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw (0-0, 7-6 on penalties).

Under the guidance of Eric Ten Hag, Manchester United have secured a third-place finish in the Premier League, guaranteeing their participation in the upcoming season’s Champions League. Additionally, they nailed the English League Cup by defeating Newcastle in the final.

Manchester United enters the FA Cup final on the back of a four-game winning streak, having emerged victorious against Fulham (2-1), Chelsea (4-1), Bournemouth (1-0), and Wolverhampton (2-0). Their only recent defeats came at the hands of West Ham (0-1) and Brighton (0-1).

Prediction and Betting

Manchester City enters the final as the clear favourite, with odds of 1.53, while Manchester United’s chances are estimated at 5.90. Given the nature of the final, the odds suggest that the teams are not expected to score more than three goals combined.

