Inter Miami continued its unprecedented 11-game unbeaten streak, with Lionel Messi at the helm, as they defeated the current MLS Cup holders, Los Angeles FC, at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium on Monday.

Since transferring from Paris Saint-Germain of France's Ligue 1 earlier this year, Messi's impact on Miami's success has been significant. The 34-year-old star earned both the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament honors by scoring an impressive 10 goals in 10 games, leading Miami to their first-ever championship victory.

Continuing his top-level performance, the Argentine star chalked up his first MLS assist and added another to secure Miami’s victory over LAFC. At the moment, Miami sits in 14th spot in the current Eastern Conference standings, with a record of seven wins, 14 losses, and four draws in the 25 games they’ve participated in thus far.

The Visitors Stole the Show

Though LAFC is accustomed to the limelight in Los Angeles, it was Inter Miami and Lionel Messi who took center stage, capturing a 3-1 victory in a celebrity-filled BMO Stadium. Facundo Farias initiated the scoring at the 14-minute mark, while Messi provided assists for second-half goals from Jordi Alba and Leonardo Campana. The win secured a crucial three points for Inter Miami against the reigning MLS champions while on the road.

LAFC’s Costly Misses

In the first half, LAFC seemed to do everything except find the back of the net. Denis Bouanga had multiple chances thwarted, sometimes by Inter Miami’s goalkeeper Drake Callender and at other times due to his own lackluster finishing. It was a challenging evening for Denis Bouanga: 37 touches, five shots, an expected goals (xG) of 1.11, yet zero goals to show for it.

Facundo Farias’ opening goal came against the flow of the game, leaving LAFC’s coach, Steven Cherundolo, likely feeling that their time to score was imminent as they headed into halftime.

However, following halftime, Inter Miami’s control of the match intensified. They extended their lead when Messi executed a brilliant pass to Alba. Later, Messi set up the third and decisive goal, as Campana found the net in the 83rd minute, effectively sealing the victory for Inter Miami.

Securing the three points provides a significant boost to Inter Miami at the lower end of the Eastern Conference. They now have 25 points for the season and, although still in 14th place, are just eight points shy of a playoff spot. Meanwhile, LAFC falls to third in the Western Conference, overtaken by the Seattle Sounders, although they still have games in hand.

Three Crucial Points for Inter Miami

Inter Miami has secured a crucial three points in the MLS playoff race, narrowing their gap to just eight points away from a postseason berth. With only nine games remaining, the question is: Can they make it?