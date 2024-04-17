Most Expensive National Football Teams in the World

England national team

The upcoming European Championship in Germany is not only the most anticipated tournament of the summer, but also the event preceding the big football fair. The biggest competitions involving national teams are often followed by multimillion-dollar transfers. Players who became Euro discoveries go to top clubs. Stars playing for top clubs go… to their own teams. But with an increased transfer price and the prospect of re-signing contracts. Right now, there are three national teams in the world, each with a combined value of over a billion euros (according to Transfermarkt). And all of these teams will be playing at the European Championships in the summer. Here are the most valuable national teams on the planet.

Spain national team. The value of all players is 906 million euros

The most expensive player in this Spain squad is Manchester City support player Rodri. His current value is 110 million euros. In the future, the midfielder may be overtaken by 16-year-old Lamine Yamal. Already now the price tag on the winger is 75 million, and the amount is growing rapidly. Spanish fans expect Yamal to be the main discovery of the European Championship. If the new Barça leader shows himself at the tournament, Transfermarkt analysts will have to seriously “play for promotion”.

Brazil national team. The value of all players is 943.1 million euros

The only team in the top 5 that is not in UEFA. The Brazilians are actively preparing for the upcoming America’s Cup. The tournament starts at the same time as the Euros – in June. The Brazilians have serious tournament difficulties in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup: the team has suffered three consecutive defeats and risks missing the final stage of the mundial for the first time in its history. But the Pentacampions have some stars in their squad who are capable of rectifying the situation in the South American qualifying group. We open the list of the most expensive players of the Brazilian national team: Vinicius Junior – 150 million euros, Rodrigo – 100 million, Bruno Guimarães – 85 million. We also follow the progress of future Real Madrid player Endrik. He is 17 and his transfer value is already 55 million. How will it be after the America’s Cup? We’ll soon find out.

Portugal national team. The value of all players is 1.06 billion euros

The Portuguese national team is, of course, not only Cristiano Ronaldo. The team leader has been one of the most expensive players on the planet for many years. Now he is 39, and his price tag is 15 million euros, like, for example, Arsen Zakharian. The figure, of course, does not even come close to reflect the level of Ronaldo’s football skills and his importance to the team.

The most expensive player in the Portuguese national team right now is Rafael Leão (90 million), Ruben Dias is valued by the source at 80 million, Bruno Fernandes “pulls” 70 million.

France national team. The value of all players is 1.21 billion euros

The French are second in both the FIFA ranking and the list of the most expensive national teams in the world. The most valuable asset of the “tricolour” is Kylian Mbappe. In 2018 and 2019, the forward cost 200 million euros, now “cheaper” by 20 million, but still among the three most expensive players on the planet. I will also note the transfer value of Real Madrid players Eduardo Kamawinga and Aurélien Chuameni – the price tag on both is 90 million. The rising star of the national team and PSG, Warren Zaire-Emery, has already reached the 60 million mark – and this at the age of 18!

England national team. The value of all players is 1.47 billion euros

The bookmakers consider the English to be the main favourites for the Euros. Gareth Southgate is taking a dream team to Germany. Jude Bellingham stands out even in such a stellar company – the source estimates the midfielder at 180 million euros. Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka cost 130 million each.

Harry Kane in his 30s retains the title of one of the best and most expensive strikers on the planet – 110 million euros is his current price. Declan Rice has the same price.