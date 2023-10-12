Netherlands vs France: kick-off time, how to watch on TV, stream online

The upcoming clash between the Netherlands and France in Group B is a pivotal one, as both teams are considered the top favourites in the group. This match at Amsterdam Arena will play a significant role in shaping the qualification picture for Euro 2024.

Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam

Les Bleus have emerged victorious in all five of their matches, whereas Ronald Koeman’s squad currently holds the second spot in the standings, level with Greece. Therefore, this game carries significant importance for them, even though they have one game in hand.

Netherlands vs France date & kick-off time

Competition: EURO Qualification

EURO Qualification Game Day: Friday, October 13, 2023

Friday, October 13, 2023 Kick-off: 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET / 11:45 PT

19:45 BST / 14:45 ET / 11:45 PT Stadium: Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam

Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam Referee: Felix Zwayer

Where to watch Netherlands vs France

UK: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 2

Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 2 USA: ViX, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App

ViX, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Netherlands: NPO 1

NPO 1 France: TF1, Molotov

Netherlands vs France predicted lineup

Netherlands predicted lineup (3-4-3): Verbruggen; Van Dijk, De Vrij, Ake; Dumfries, De Roon, Wieffer, Blind; Simons, Malen, Bergwijn.

France predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Pavard, Konate, L. Hernandez, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud.

Netherlands vs France last matches

Netherlands

September, 2023: Ireland 1-2 Netherlands

September, 2023: Netherlands 3-0 Greece

June, 2023: Netherlands 2-3 Italy

June, 2023: Netherlands 2-4 Croatia

March, 2023: Netherlands 3-0 Gibraltar

France

September, 2023: Germany 2-1 France

September, 2023: France 2-0 Ireland

June, 2023: France 1-0 Greece

June, 2023: Gibraltar 0-3 France

March, 2023: Ireland 0-1 France

Prediction

The Netherlands will aim to leverage the support of their home crowd, but their form hasn’t been as formidable as under the guidance of Louis Van Gaal. They now face the tough challenge of taking on one of the world’s best teams in France, which sets the stage for a closely contested match.

Prediction: Netherlands 1 – 1 France.