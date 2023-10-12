Netherlands vs France: kick-off time, how to watch on TV, stream online

The upcoming clash between the Netherlands and France in Group B is a pivotal one, as both teams are considered the top favourites in the group. This match at Amsterdam Arena will play a significant role in shaping the qualification picture for Euro 2024.
Les Bleus have emerged victorious in all five of their matches, whereas Ronald Koeman’s squad currently holds the second spot in the standings, level with Greece. Therefore, this game carries significant importance for them, even though they have one game in hand.
Netherlands vs France date & kick-off time
- Competition: EURO Qualification
- Game Day: Friday, October 13, 2023
- Kick-off: 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET / 11:45 PT
- Stadium: Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam
- Referee: Felix Zwayer
Where to watch Netherlands vs France
- UK: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 2
- USA: ViX, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App
- Canada: DAZN
- Australia: Optus Sport
- Netherlands: NPO 1
- France: TF1, Molotov
Netherlands vs France predicted lineup
Netherlands predicted lineup (3-4-3): Verbruggen; Van Dijk, De Vrij, Ake; Dumfries, De Roon, Wieffer, Blind; Simons, Malen, Bergwijn.
France predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Pavard, Konate, L. Hernandez, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud.
Netherlands vs France last matches
Netherlands
- September, 2023: Ireland 1-2 Netherlands
- September, 2023: Netherlands 3-0 Greece
- June, 2023: Netherlands 2-3 Italy
- June, 2023: Netherlands 2-4 Croatia
- March, 2023: Netherlands 3-0 Gibraltar
France
- September, 2023: Germany 2-1 France
- September, 2023: France 2-0 Ireland
- June, 2023: France 1-0 Greece
- June, 2023: Gibraltar 0-3 France
- March, 2023: Ireland 0-1 France
Prediction
The Netherlands will aim to leverage the support of their home crowd, but their form hasn’t been as formidable as under the guidance of Louis Van Gaal. They now face the tough challenge of taking on one of the world’s best teams in France, which sets the stage for a closely contested match.
Prediction: Netherlands 1 – 1 France.