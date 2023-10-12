Netherlands vs France: kick-off time, how to watch on TV, stream online

HomeNewsNetherlands vs France: kick-off time, how to watch on...

The upcoming clash between the Netherlands and France in Group B is a pivotal one, as both teams are considered the top favourites in the group. This match at Amsterdam Arena will play a significant role in shaping the qualification picture for Euro 2024.

Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam
Les Bleus have emerged victorious in all five of their matches, whereas Ronald Koeman’s squad currently holds the second spot in the standings, level with Greece. Therefore, this game carries significant importance for them, even though they have one game in hand.

Netherlands vs France date & kick-off time

  • Competition: EURO Qualification
  • Game Day: Friday, October 13, 2023
  • Kick-off: 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET / 11:45 PT
  • Stadium: Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam
  • Referee: Felix Zwayer

Where to watch Netherlands vs France

  • UK: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 2
  • USA: ViX, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Australia: Optus Sport
  • Netherlands: NPO 1
  • France: TF1, Molotov

Netherlands vs France predicted lineup

Netherlands predicted lineup (3-4-3): Verbruggen; Van Dijk, De Vrij, Ake; Dumfries, De Roon, Wieffer, Blind; Simons, Malen, Bergwijn.

France predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Pavard, Konate, L. Hernandez, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud.

Netherlands vs France last matches

Netherlands

  • September, 2023: Ireland 1-2 Netherlands
  • September, 2023: Netherlands 3-0 Greece
  • June, 2023: Netherlands 2-3 Italy
  • June, 2023: Netherlands 2-4 Croatia
  • March, 2023: Netherlands 3-0 Gibraltar

France

  • September, 2023: Germany 2-1 France
  • September, 2023: France 2-0 Ireland
  • June, 2023: France 1-0 Greece
  • June, 2023: Gibraltar 0-3 France
  • March, 2023: Ireland 0-1 France

Prediction

The Netherlands will aim to leverage the support of their home crowd, but their form hasn’t been as formidable as under the guidance of Louis Van Gaal. They now face the tough challenge of taking on one of the world’s best teams in France, which sets the stage for a closely contested match.

Prediction: Netherlands 1 – 1 France.

